As part of a “12 Days of Faves event,” Microsoft is discounting the Surface Laptop 2. Along with deals on other variants, starting configurations of Microsoft’s MacBook alternate are now going for $800 online at its retail store, reducing $200 from its usual $1,000 starting price.

Currently, this $800 deal only applies to the Platinum Surface Laptop 2 with Intel Core i5 Processor 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Other variants are also seeing up to $300 discounts, but it places the pricing beyond $1,000. For instance, you can grab the Surface Laptop 2 in black, with 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7 Processor and 258GB of storage for $1,300 instead of the usual $1,600. If you’re after a more colorful version, you’ll also find the Burgandy Surface Laptop 2 with 8GB RAM an Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB of storage for $1,000.

The Surface Laptop 2 hasn’t changed much from last year’s model, but it is still a notable option for consumers looking for a new Windows device. The touchscreen device comes equipped with Intel’s eighth-generation U-series processors, which are quad-core and thus pack more performance. Microsoft also promises the device can last you through a day on a single charge with its 14.5 hours of battery life. Although it doesn’t pack USB C ports or expandable memory like most other laptops, it comes with Windows Hello face recognition camera on board for more seamless and easy logins to Windows 10.

If the Surface Laptop 2 isn’t in your market, you can also find some deals on other Microsoft products as part of the 12 Days of Fave event. Select models of the Surface Pro 6 2-in-1 are currently going for up to $200 off and the Surface Book 2 is seeing $300 discounts. Non-Microsoft devices like the Dell Inspiron 15, the MSI GS65 Stealth thin gaming laptop, or the Razer Blade 15 are also seeing discounts anywhere from $200.

Elsewhere in Microsoft deals, Amazon also is running a sale on Surface Pro 6 devices, cutting up to $300 off the price of the Intel Core i7 variant of the device, though no Type Cover keyboard is included. These Microsoft on the Surface Laptop 2 deals will also end on December 16, so it is best to act fast if you’re looking to save.