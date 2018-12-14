Amazon takes $300 off Intel Core i7 Surface Pro 6 in latest sale

Share

Christmas is just a few weeks away, and with Black Friday and Cyber Monday now in the past, you might have missed out on some savings on the Surface Pro 6. Not to worry, though, as Amazon is currently discounting one of the Intel Core i7 variants of Microsoft’s latest 2-in-1 by $300.

Unlike some of the now expired deals from the Microsoft Store, Amazon’s latest sale does not include the Type Cover. Instead, it drops the price on the Intel Core i7 Surface Pro 6 with 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage down from $1,500 to $1,189. You might want to take some of that savings and spend extra for the Type Cover for the best Windows 10 experience, but it is also currently on sale at Amazon for $89. The Surface Pen also will be extra at $100, but the Amazon price is still a good deal, as the same model is currently going for $1,300 at Best Buy.

It is not clear how long this Amazon offer will last, but if you’re still looking for a bundle with the same extra processing power, Amazon is offering the Intel Core i7 Surface Pro 6 with 8 GB RAM and 256GB SSD and a Black Type Cover for $1,388. Elsewhere, at the Microsoft Store, a Type Cover bundle with the lesser powered Intel Core i5 Surface Pro 6 with 128GB SSD and 8GB of storage is going for $959, a $100 savings.

Though no Type Cover is included, Best Buy also has some savings on lower-end models of the Surface Pro 6, including a variant with an Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD for $800. For those looking for color, the “back in black” bundle of the Surface Pro 6 is also on sale, with the Intel Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD going for $1,000 instead of $1,329.

We reviewed the Surface Pro 6 back in October and found that it is still the best of Windows 2-in-1s. Its bright, beautiful 3:2 display, world-class build quality, improved multi-tasking performance, and excellent battery life were highlights for us. Outdated ports, the lack of Whiskey Lake processors, and the poor tablet mode were the low points but still didn’t ruin the overall experience.