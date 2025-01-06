Get this Acer Nitro gaming monitor for nearly 50% off at Walmart

If you want great monitor deals, head to Walmart. Today, you can buy an Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for a massive 50% off. It’s down to just $129 when it normally costs $250, so you’re saving $121 off the regular price. That’s very close to 50% off so, this is a truly great deal for anyone who wants a more immersive gaming experience this year. It’s an ideal monitor to pair with one of the gaming PC deals you may have recently grabbed. Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

The best monitors tend to lean towards the needs of office workers rather than gamers. Gamers need a high refresh rate and a low response time, both of which the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor offers. It has a silky smooth 180Hz refresh rate along with a response time of just 1ms, so the only thing that could let you down here are your reaction times.

The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor also has a curved 16:9 screen, which means you feel more wrapped up in what you’re looking at or playing. It has the option of a -5 to 20 degree tilt for getting things just how you like. The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is also HDR ready so you get deeper levels of black and white contrast, further adding to the immersion. It also has a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and its 1920 x 1080 resolution can match anything short of 2K.

Acer may not feature in our look at the best gaming monitors, but don’t let that put you off, as this screen has all the essentials at a bargain price. It even has a zero frame design that does away with the thick and ugly frames you might see on other monitors.

Packed with great features, the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor normally costs $250, but today you can buy it from Walmart for $129, saving you $121 off the usual price. This brings it down to an exceptional price for a gaming monitor. If you’re keen to upgrade your gaming for less, you can’t go wrong with this deal. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below.