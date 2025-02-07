 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Acer’s new gaming laptops with AI power won’t hurt your pockets

By
acers new gaming laptops with ai power wont hurt your pockets
Acer

Acer has introduced two new gaming laptops outfitted with the latest chips to enable AI features. The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Helios Neo 18 AI were announced at a recent Counter-Strike gaming tournament in Poland, according to Engadget.

The laptops can run processors up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, which facilitates their AI features. Acer said it intends for the Helios Neo 16 model to be a portable gaming option, and the Helios Neo 18 to be good for replacing a desktop computer.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 AI
Acer

The Predator Helios Neo 16 features a 16-inch OLED WQXGA display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 400 nits maximum brightness, DCI-P3 100%, and 1 ms response time. The Helios Neo 18 features an 18-inch Mini LED WQXGA display with a 250Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 100%, and 3 ms response time.

Recommended Videos

The Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Helios Neo 18 AI both have simple and minimalist designs, with the Helios RGB logo prominent on the back panel, in addition to “dynamic 4-zone” RGB keyboards.

They have similar hardware support with 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of internal storage. Other similarities between the devices include Intel Killer Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E, for connectivity, as well as NVIDIA G-SYNC, Advanced Optimus, and MUX Switch.

The Helios Neo 16 supports Bluetooth 5.4 or above, while the Helios Neo 18 supports Bluetooth 5.3 or above. Many of the two laptops’ I/O ports are also identical. Both devices also have 90-watt-hour batteries.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 AI will be available in North America in April with a starting price of $1,900. The Predator Helios Neo 18 AI will be available in North America in May with a starting price of 2,200. They will also be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in June, with a starting price of €1,700 and €1,800 respectively.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
HP might have the fastest AI laptop to date — and I tried it
HP EliteBook X G1a front angled view showing display and keyboard.

HP is in the process of redoing its product lines, with the OmniBook lineup taking over all of its consumer machines including budget, midrange, premium, and gaming laptops. The EliteBook remains as its business laptop line, and the new EliteBook X G1a is the latest machine that leverages AMD's Ryzen AI series of chipsets in the "Next Gen AI PC" initiative.

The EliteBook X G1a introduces several new features aimed at those tasks that businesspeople want the most, and I received a preproduction unit to take a look at. I can't provide benchmarks or test some of the more advanced features that aren't available yet. But the EliteBook X G1a is a tantalizing vision.
Design

Read more
Sorry, gamers — Intel’s new CPUs won’t deliver any gains
A render for an Intel Arrow Lake CPU.

Intel is setting expectations for its upcoming Arrow Lake-S desktop CPUs. Although the company is holding strong that the new generation will be competitive with the best processors when they release on October 24, the new range of CPUs won't deliver much, if any, performance gains for gamers -- and that's coming from Intel itself.

To kick off the Arrow Lake generation, now called Intel Core Ultra 200S, Intel is releasing five processors. You can see the standard Core Ultra 9, 7, and 5 models in the table below, along with Core Ultra 7 and 5 models that cut the integrated graphics for a slightly lower price. All five of the processors are unlocked for overclocking with the new LGA 1851 socket. Unlike AMD's new Zen 5 CPUs, Core Ultra 200S chips require a new motherboard as Intel retires its LGA 1700 socket.

Read more
Sorry, Microsoft — AI isn’t the reason people are buying new laptops
Asus Vivobook S 15 CoPilot+ front angled view showing display and keyboard.

New research by the International Data Corporation (IDC) shows that although AI PCs are selling well and will likely continue to, it's not the onboard generative AI that's driving sales -- it's just the usual refresh cycle.

Companies like Microsoft are aggressively pushing the advantages of generative AI for the average consumer's workflow, but the IDC thinks customers aren't responding to the AI features specifically. People need new PCs on a regular basis -- which we call a refresh cycle -- and since so many of the laptops launching this year are AI PCs, the consumers who need upgrades are naturally just buying what's available.

Read more