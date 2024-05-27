If you’re the type of person who plays competitive games and wants to get into the esports scene, then having a high-refresh-rate monitor can make all the difference in the world. While there are a ton of options out there, probably one of the fastest, if not the fastest, is Alienware’s whopping 500Hz gaming monitor, which is such a high amount that it’s hard to wrap our heads around. Of course, that high refresh comes at a significant cost, but luckily, this Memorial Day deal will let you snag it for just $400 rather than the usual eye-watering $700.

Why you should buy the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor

The Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor is a very peculiar monitor because it occupies an interesting niche that’s hard to justify for a lot of other folks. It’s a monitor that is made to cater to a very specific set of competitive games, which are primarily games like Valorant, Counter-Strike Global Offensive, and even League of Legends. And while it’s true that these games are the ones that are going to get the most benefit, other games also have a much smoother experience, even if it’s a sort of thing that will give you diminishing returns. Also, it’s worth noting that, even though it runs at 1080p, you’re still going to need something like an RTX 4090 to really reach that 500hz refresh rate, so you are going to add considerably to the cost.

That said, it’s hard to argue against the results of the Alienware 500hz gaming monitor when you get it going, and beyond just the fast refresh rate, it has a lot of other features, such as a minimum Gray-to-Gray time of 0.5ms, which is pretty incredible considering that it’s essentially matching the refresh rate of the monitor. Not only that, but it also has support for NVIDIA G-SYNC, so you aren’t going to get tearing and ghosting, which are real problems at these speeds. Also, you get HDR 400, as well as 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut, so you’re still getting a high-quality screen with excellent image fidelity.

Ultimately, the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor is made for a niche audience, but for those folks, it performs perfectly, so it’s well worth grabbing for the discounted price of $400 from Dell. That said, if you don’t feel like you quite fit the niche, be sure to check out some of these other great gaming monitor deals.

