Alienware’s Area 51 PCs, with AMD Threadripper and Intel Core i9, are out of this world

Why it matters to you PC gamers looking for a desktop to handle Ultra HD visuals with buttery-smooth framerates will have two new alien-themed options later this summer.

In addition to revealing new Alienware-branded peripherals spanning mice, mechanical keyboards, and even desktop monitors, Alienware announced two new Area-51 gaming desktops slated to arrive later this year. One will be outfitted with AMD’s latest Ryzen Threadripper processors, while the other will be packed with Intel’s recent Core X-Series CPUs. Both models will be completely customizable, with a long list of components ranging from triple-GPU options to 64GB of DDR4 memory clocked at 2,933MHz.

Before moving on to the specifications, we need to point out that the Threadripper model is expected to arrive on July 27, but Alienware didn’t provide a starting price at the time of this publication. We also don’t know when exactly the Intel model will arrive outside Alienware’s “late summer” window, or the system’s starting price. But, for the record, AMD hasn’t released any pricing regarding its new Threadripper chips. However, the Core X-Series chips offered in Intel-based model are priced between $390 and $1,000.

Alienware Area-51 Threadripper Edition

For the Threadripper Edition, Alienware is offering the 12-core and 16-core variants of AMD’s freshly-baked Ryzen Threadripper CPU. Surprisingly, Alienware didn’t wait for AMD to release its upcoming Radeon RX Vega graphics cards, slated to launch at the end of July. Instead, the options include Radeon RX 500 Series graphics cards along with Nvidia’s more powerful family of GeForce GTX 10-Series cards. Dual-GPU options consist of only GeForce solutions (SLI), while the triple-GPU setups are based on Radeon graphics (CrossFire).

Out of the box, every Ryzen Threadripper processor core will be overclocked. Alienware doesn’t provide any numbers regarding speed, but states that the Area-51 Threadripper Edition is ideal for “customers who explore the world of mega-tasking.” Bottom line, this machine will have no problem powering high-end virtual reality experiences and Ultra HD PC gaming with super-smooth visuals. Adding to that, Alienware is introducing M.2 storage options to the Area-51 line too for super-fast storage access.

This alien-inspired desktop includes nine unique lighting zones that are customized through Alienware’s Alienware Command Center software. It also sports an illuminated I/O panel on the back, and “theater” lighting on the inside to showcase all the pretty, high-end hardware. Powering this beast is an 850-watt 80 Plus Bronze power supply, or a 1,500-watt 80 Plus Gold power supply. Both power supplies are modular and built for multi-graphics chip setups.

Behold, here are the mighty specifications: