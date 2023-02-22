Over at Dell resides one of the better gaming PC deals for anyone keen to stick with desktop gaming over anything laptop-related. Right now, you can buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC for $2,000 saving you $1,050 off the regular price of $3,050. A powerful system, it’s a good option for anyone who wants the comfort of a gaming PC while being able to play the latest games without a hitch. The sale is only on for another day so hit the buy button now if it’s the one for you, or read on while we take you through what’s involved.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC

Alienware may not feature in our look at the best gaming PCs but it’s a reliable brand in the field and always makes an impact, both in terms of looks and prowess. The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC is no different in that respect. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor, a huge 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Many gaming systems continue to stick with 16GB of memory so it’s great to see 32GB future-proofing anyone’s gaming plans for a while to come. For the graphics card, you get an AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT with 16GB of VRAM so it’s another component that keeps you suitably ahead of the pack when it comes to the latest games like Hogwarts Legacy.

Well designed, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC is built to last while looking good. Its chassis has a solid panel and air cooling but it’s optimized for its high-end components. Its design provides a 50% increase to internal volume compared to previous models so airflow is better. Besides being more spacious, it also has a toolless design so you can easily upgrade components without any hassle. Doors swing out so you can easily get involved and swap out components as needed — not that you’ll need to do so any time soon given the high-end hardware already here. Pair it up with one of the best gaming monitors and you’re good to go for a long time to come.

Normally priced at $3,050, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC is currently down to $2,000 at Dell, saving you $1,050. Only available for another day, you’ll need to decide quickly. If it fits your budget, this is an ideal way to get more for a lot less than you’d usually pay.

