Get this Alienware gaming PC for $900 in Dell’s Presidents Day sale

Jennifer Allen
By
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

Thanks to Dell’s Presidents Day sale, we’ve spotted one of the best gaming PC deals around. Right now, you can buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC for $900 saving you $400 off the regular price of $1,300. Sure to be a hit with anyone who’s keen to invest in a gaming desktop setup without spending a fortune, the deal won’t stick around for long. Snap it up now by hitting the buy button or read on while we take you through what you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC

In this price range, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC is ideal for anyone considering one of the best gaming PCs but can’t afford to go all-in. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. In an ideal world, we’d have preferred to see more storage or 16GB of memory, but it’s an understandable spec for the price. Alongside that is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM. Combined, you get a reasonable set of specs that mean you can play the latest games with little hassle or simply by tweaking a few settings in the case of the most intensive of titles.

One of the nicest things about the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 is how well-designed it is. It uses a design that provides a 50% increase to internal volume thereby helping with air circulation. A toolless design, you can easily access it too if you plan on upgrading any components further down the line. Improved cable management and quieter acoustics further help add a classy touch to proceedings. By being better designed, it’s also cooler thanks to there being fewer airflow obstructions so your system will stay in peak condition for longer. It looks great too so it’ll suit your gaming den perfectly.

Normally priced at $1,300, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC is currently down to $900 as part of Dell’s Presidents Day sale. This deal won’t stick around forever so if you’re keen to upgrade your gaming rig for less, you’re going to need to hit the buy button fast. You won’t be disappointed.

Best Buy’s Presidents Day sale just started — TVs, laptops and more
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 18, 2023 4:30AM
Best Buy BetaÙ

The Best Buy Presidents Day sale has already started, with discounts on a wide variety of products such as TVs, laptops, smartphones, and tablets. We've rounded up the retailer's top offers here, to help you decide what to purchase. Don't think that you've got the whole weekend to shop though, because we're not sure if the stocks of some of these deals will last until the holiday arrives.
Asus E410 Laptop -- $175, was $250

The Asus E410 shows that laptop deals can get very cheap but still provide dependable performance. Its Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM is enough to handle basic functions such as making reports and doing online research, while its 14-inch display with HD resolution is clear and colorful enough for watching streaming content. The laptop comes with a 64GB eMMC with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed, plus a battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Presidents Day sales slice $400 off the Dell XPS 17
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 17, 2023
Dell XPS 17 9720 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

This year's Dell Presidents Day sale has already started, which gives you the entire weekend to check out the laptop deals that are available. There's a lot of them to go through though, so if you need a recommendation for your next laptop, go for the Dell XPS 17. It's powerful, stylish, reliable, and perhaps most important of all, it currently comes with a $400 discount that brings its price down to $1,899 from its original price of $2,299. Get it now while it's still available for cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17
Dell is a fixture among the best laptop brands partly because of its XPS models, which includes the Dell XPS 17. The laptop is a force to be reckoned with due to its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends. The Dell XPS 17 also packs a 512GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for your files and software, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start using the laptop as soon as you power it on for the first time.

This 25-inch Dell gaming monitor is 50% off right now
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 17, 2023
Dell 27-inch monitor sitting on a desk.

Gamers on a budget will be able to find an affordable machine from gaming PC deals, but buying a gaming monitor is a requirement if you want to make the most out of it. Fortunately, there are cheap but reliable options like the 25-inch Dell S2522HG gaming monitor, which is on sale for $150 from Dell right now. That's half its original price of $300, and you can use the savings of $150 to buy more video games and extra accessories.

Why you should buy the 25-inch Dell S2522HG gaming monitor
It's not going to challenge the high-end models among our picks for the best gaming monitors, but the Dell S2522HG gaming monitor is a great choice for gamers who don't have much cash to spare after buying a new gaming desktop. Our computer monitor buying guide says anywhere between 24 inches and 30 inches would be fine for most users, so its 25-inch screen will be sufficient not just for playing video games, but also for watching streaming content and browsing the internet. The Dell S2522HG gaming monitor offers Full HD resolution for sharp details that will let you appreciate the graphics of modern games, and a refresh rate of up to 240Hz and a gray to gray response time of 1ms, which are rare among budget monitors.

