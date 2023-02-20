Thanks to Dell’s Presidents Day sale, we’ve spotted one of the best gaming PC deals around. Right now, you can buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC for $900 saving you $400 off the regular price of $1,300. Sure to be a hit with anyone who’s keen to invest in a gaming desktop setup without spending a fortune, the deal won’t stick around for long. Snap it up now by hitting the buy button or read on while we take you through what you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC

In this price range, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC is ideal for anyone considering one of the best gaming PCs but can’t afford to go all-in. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. In an ideal world, we’d have preferred to see more storage or 16GB of memory, but it’s an understandable spec for the price. Alongside that is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM. Combined, you get a reasonable set of specs that mean you can play the latest games with little hassle or simply by tweaking a few settings in the case of the most intensive of titles.

One of the nicest things about the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 is how well-designed it is. It uses a design that provides a 50% increase to internal volume thereby helping with air circulation. A toolless design, you can easily access it too if you plan on upgrading any components further down the line. Improved cable management and quieter acoustics further help add a classy touch to proceedings. By being better designed, it’s also cooler thanks to there being fewer airflow obstructions so your system will stay in peak condition for longer. It looks great too so it’ll suit your gaming den perfectly.

Normally priced at $1,300, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC is currently down to $900 as part of Dell’s Presidents Day sale. This deal won’t stick around forever so if you’re keen to upgrade your gaming rig for less, you’re going to need to hit the buy button fast. You won’t be disappointed.

