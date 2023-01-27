 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti is $600 off right now

Noah McGraw
By
A pair of Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktops.

Ready to upgrade your gaming rig for the new year? You’re in luck, because post-holiday sales are a great time to save on gaming PC deals. Today, Dell is selling the Alienware Aurora R14 pre-built PC for $1,900. That’s not exactly cheap, but it is a $600 discount off its usual price of $2,500. It’s a great deal when you consider the star component of the rig: an RTX 3080 Ti GPU. Read on to learn why this deal is worth the money.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R14 with RTX 3080 Ti

The two most expensive components of a nice gaming PC are the CPU and the GPU. If you’re going to spring for a pre-built gaming PC, those components better be good. RAM, bodies and accessories can be upgraded easily, but you’ll want a solid foundation to build off of. The RTX 3080 Ti is a great GPU that will power the newest and most demanding games for a few years to come. When it first released in 2021, the RTX 3080 Ti retailed for $1,200, an “ungodly” price high enough to knock it out of our best graphics card rankings. But when you pair it with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor, 16GB of RAM and a TB SSD, then take $600 off, the $1,900 price tag on this package becomes more than reasonable.

The RTX 3080 Ti is an incredibly powerful graphics card that will knock any modern game out of the park. If you have a 4K display, or are considering grabbing one from our gaming monitor deals, you’ll need the hardware to back it up. The RTX 3080 Ti is your ticket. Our tests found that the RTX 3080 Ti is the obvious choice for the bleeding-edge gamer looking for high frame rates and ray-tracing at 4K resolution. For non-gaming purposes, this GPU will conquer 3-D rendering and similar content creation with ease and fluidity. If you’re not getting the picture yet: it’s expensive but incredibly powerful.

Related

If you sprint over to Dell’s website, you can grab a pre-built Alienware Aurora PC for only $1,900 after a $600 discount. That’s a great price for some fantastic hardware, so don’t let it get away.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best 15-inch laptops for 2023
Dell XPS 15 9520 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
This HP laptop is typically $1,800, but right now it’s just $629
The HP ProBook 445 G8 with a task menu open.
The best Dell laptops for 2023
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Lid and trim
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $249
The ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 11-inch open and ready to use.
The best keyboard wrist rest in 2023
best keyboard wrist rests option rest logitech
A NordVPN 2-year plan is 63% off for the rest of today
Cartoon man sitting at a desk with secure images around him.
The best cheap printers for 2023
Canon PIXMA TS6420a.
The best mini-LED laptops for 2023
Gigabyte Aero 16 laptop sitting on a table.
The best mesh Wi-Fi systems for 2023
modem vs. router
The best Mac webcams for 2023
The Logitech Brio 4K Pro attached to a Macbook.
The best external hard drives for 2023
Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim 2TB HD box.
The best touchscreen monitors in 2023
Woman using ASUS VT229H touchscreen.
The best Chromebooks for 2023
Close up of the Chrome logo on the top of a Chromebook.