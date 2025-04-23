 Skip to main content
This Alienware Aurora gaming PC with RTX 5080 is $700 off

Gamers who are planning to make a huge investment in gaming PC deals should still be on the lookout for opportunities at savings. Dell has an offer that is hard to refuse: a $700 discount on the Alienware Aurora R16 ACT1250 gaming desktop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, bringing its price down to $3,050 from $3,750 originally. It’s still expensive, but you might as well take advantage of the lowered price if you’re already thinking about spending this much on your PC gaming setup with a 50-series GPU.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 ACT1250 gaming PC

The Alienware Aurora R16 sits on top of our rankings of the best gaming PCs because of its topnotch performance and competitive price, and the ACT1250 model further elevates the machine with updated components. Alongside the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, it comes with the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor and 64GB of RAM, which will not only be enough to run the best PC games at their highest settings, but will also have the gaming desktop ready for the upcoming PC games of at least the next few years.

The Alienware Aurora R16 ACT1250 gaming PC ships with a massive 4TB SSD, which will let you build a gaming library with several AAA titles installed at the same time. It also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so after hooking up the gaming desktop to the necessary peripherals, including your gaming monitor, you can begin downloading and installing your favorite video games right away.

The Alienware Aurora R16 ACT1250 gaming desktop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card is very powerful, which explains its $3,750 price tag. You can currently get it from Dell at $700 off though, for a reduced price of $3,050. It’s still going to leave a dent in your wallet, but you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to buy the Alienware Aurora R16 ACT1250 gaming PC for a lower price than usual. However, if you want your next gaming machine to be portable, you should take a look at our favorite gaming laptop deals.

