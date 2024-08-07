The best gaming PC on the market has a $350 discount today

When one thinks of gaming rigs, one of the first brands that may come to mind is Alienware. A gaming sub-label of Dell, Alienware PCs are some of the most powerful and reliable gaming PCs on the market, and we’re always watching out for great Alienware deals. And as a matter of fact, we came across a rock-solid offer that we’re eager to share with you!

Right now, when you purchase the Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop through Dell, you’ll pay $1,600. At full price, this PC usually goes for $1,950. Take that $350 and go look for an awesome gaming monitor to match your new PC!

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16

We had the amazing opportunity to put the Aurora R16 through many test runs, and we walked away as quite the happy campers. Another one of our best gaming PC entries, the Aurora R16 actually took top honors in that roundup. One of our favorite things about Alienware’s powerhouse PC is its redesign. Compared to previous Aurora generations, the R16 is far less angular and is much smaller too.

For PC gamers who want as many options as possible when it comes time to upgrade memory or optimize gameplay settings, the Aurora R16 offers several configuration choices. Whether you’re a first-time PC gamer or long-time Twitch streamer, even the base CPU and GPU are strong enough to support most gameplay needs.

As it stands, the version of the Aurora R16 that’s on sale comes with an Intel Core i7-14700F, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage.

Additional features include a nice selection of inputs and outputs, RGB customization, and 500W liquid cooling for the CPU. It’s hard to say how long this promo is going to last, so act fast before it’s too late. Save $350 when you purchase the Alienware Aurora R16 through Dell, and be sure to check out these other Dell deals we found today! We also have a list of gaming PC deals for you to peruse through.