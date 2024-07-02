This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4080 is $700 off at Dell

If you’ve been scrounging around for gaming PC deals, we found an amazing Dell promotion that most folks are going to love: While the sale lasts, you’ll be able to purchase the Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop for just $2,500. While that’s still a healthy chunk of change, but consider that this powerhouse PC normally goes for $3,200. That’s a $700 markdown on one of the strongest PC gaming towers for 2024.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16

A workhorse PC must have a strong processor and graphics card working behind the scenes at all times; especially when the PC is going to be used exclusively for gaming. In the case of the Aurora R16, the desktop is equipped with an Intel Core i9-14900KF that delivers max clock speeds of 6.0GHz. And in terms of GPU, we’re working with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080. When it comes to blistering-fast performance and lag-free gaming, the 4090 is the only further step you can take.

Most PCs come with 8 to 16GB of RAM, but the Aurora R16 doubles the latter with 32GB and a whopping 2TB of internal storage. We doubt you’ll ever need to hook up an external drive to this bad boy.

We’re glad to see that Alienware went back to the drawing board with the Aurora R16. Not only did the company prioritize airflow and cooling technology, but the enhanced housing and cable management also allows the entire PC to run 20% quieter than its previous generation, the Aurora R15. Fans of performance-monitoring software are also going to love the new and improved Alienware Command Center. Track CPU and GPU usage, change RGB settings, and so much more.

Of course, no gaming PC is complete without a great monitor (check out some of the best monitor deals we found for July), and the Aurora R16 has plenty of ports to plug an external display into. In addition to several USB connections, there are enough audio hookups for an entire surround system!

The Alienware Aurora R16 is one serious piece of gaming hardware. We see Alienware deals often, but we’re not sure how long this one is going to last. So, act fast to save $700 on the Aurora R16 while you still can!