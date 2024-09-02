 Skip to main content
The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC is $900 off during Labor Day

Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you were planning to shop for gaming PC deals during Labor Day, your search for the best offer may end here — the Alienware Aurora R16 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is down to $3,100 from Dell. Even with the $900 discount on the machine’s original price of $4,000, it’s still pretty expensive, but it’s actually an excellent price for a gaming desktop that’s this powerful. You’re going to have to make your purchase as soon as possible though, as there’s a chance of missing out on the savings if you take too long.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC

The Alienware Aurora R16, which currently occupies the top spot in our roundup of the best gaming desktops, is a machine that’s built for the everyday gamer with several configuration options that will match your needs and your budget. This model with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, paired with the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 64GB of RAM, is a powerhouse that will not only be able to run the best PC games at their most demanding settings, but will also be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

With all that power in the Alienware Aurora R16, you’ll maximize it with its ability to have multiple titles installed at the same time with its 2TB SSD. It even ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so you can start downloading and installing your games as soon as you hook up the gaming PC to the necessary peripherals. You won’t have to worry if your gaming sessions with the Alienware Aurora R16 reach hours, as its thermal design will keep it cool and operating at peak performance.

With this year’s Labor Day sales in full swing, now’s an excellent time for gamers to hunt for bargains. If you happen to be looking for a new gaming PC and you’re willing to spend on a premium one, we highly recommend going for the Alienware Aurora R16 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. This configuration of the gaming desktop usually sells for $4,000, but it’s currently on sale for $3,100 from Dell. The $900 in savings is pretty huge, but if you want to enjoy it with your purchase of the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC, you need to push forward with your transaction right now.

