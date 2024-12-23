The Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $500 off

The gaming laptop deals of the holiday season aren’t over yet, as there are still some excellent offers, such as Dell’s discount for the Alienware m16 R2 with the Nvidia RTX 4070. From its original price of $2,600, the machine is down to $2,100. It’s still pretty expensive, but it’s actually a steal at that price, and the $500 in savings is huge. You’re going to have to be quick in completing your purchase though, as there’s no information on how much time is remaining before this bargain expires.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop

We highlighted the Alienware m16 R2‘s great gaming performance in our review of the gaming laptop, and this configuration that’s on sale comes with the mighty Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. Combined with the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and 64GB of RAM, which doubles the recommended specification from our guide on how much RAM do you need, the Alienware m16 R2 won’t have trouble running the best PC games at their highest settings. It’s going to be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years as well — it will be a while before you need to start thinking about making any upgrades.

The 16-inch screen of the Alienware m16 R2 will give justice to all of the power under the gaming laptop’s hood, as QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate will offer an amazing look at the graphics of modern titles. The gaming laptop ships with a 2TB SSD for enough storage space for several AAA games, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start downloading and installing them right after unboxing the Alienware m16 R2.

If you want a powerful gaming laptop, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware m16 R2, which is a tempting option right now with Dell’s $500 discount. It’s on sale for $2,100 from its sticker price of $2,600, but like with most Alienware deals, we’re not sure when the stocks that are up for sale will run out. With most gamers still in a shopping mood for the holiday season, that can happen very soon, so if you want to get the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop for a lower price than usual, you’ll need to push forward with your transaction for it right now.