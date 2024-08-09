 Skip to main content
The 14-inch Alienware R2 gaming laptop is $500 off today

Forza Horizon 5 running on the Alienware x14 R2.
Gaming laptops have a lot of challenges to contend with. Unlike a traditional desktop PC with a large tower and plentiful cooling options, both internally and externally, a laptop is… well, a laptop. These portable PCs can only be so wide, tall, and deep, which can place a lot of limitations on the type of under-the-hood stuff a laptop can handle. Fortunately, companies have been getting really good at capitalizing on the form factor; which leads us to one of the best brands in town for laptop game gear: Alienware.

Scanning through Alienware deals today, we came across this amazing Dell offer: When you order the Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop, you’ll get this powerful machine for $1,500. Normally, this Alienware PC goes for $2,000.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2

Beneath the shell, the Alienware R2 has some exciting gears and cogs running the show. Processor-wise, this configuration of the R2 is equipped with an Intel Core i7-13620H that delivers max clock speeds of 4.9GHz. Graphics are handled by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, and the laptop has 32GB of RAM to work with. Not only should your Windows 11 gaming run fast and smooth, but you should also be treated to some of the best in-game visuals you’ve ever seen!

The x14 R2 has a 14-inch QHD+ screen (with resolution topping out at 2560 x 1600) and supports a 165Hz native refresh rate. While 300 nits isn’t the brightest laptop display we’ve encountered, the R2 manages to throw enough backlighting for most living spaces. Additional features include up to 1TB of internal storage (we have a big list of SSD deals if you need more bytes!), several inputs and outputs (including HDMI 2.1), and access to the Alienware Command Center. This is an intuitive dashboard that lets you fine-tune everything from keyboard backlighting effects and button mapping to monitor overlays. You’ll even be able to track your CPU and GPU stats in real time!

All that being said, we’re just not sure how long this promotion is going to last. Our experience with Dell deals is they tend to come and go rather quickly, so right now is always the best time to buy! Take $500 off the Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop when you order through Dell. And do be sure to have a look at some of the other gaming PC deals we found this week!

