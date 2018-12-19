Digital Trends
Computing

Amazon gifts an extra shopping day for deliveries in time for Christmas

Chuong Nguyen
By
what is prime now amazon day packages

If you’re still doing some last-minute holiday shopping online, Amazon has extended its order window to have packages delivered in time for Christmas. For non-Prime customers, Amazon’s original cutoff for Christmas delivery was December 18, but the online retailer extended that deadline to Wednesday, December 19. With Amazon’s holiday shipping promotion, non-Prime members can get free shipping with no minimum order amount.

Fortunately, Prime members have a little bit of time to procrastinate their holiday shopping. Depending on where you live, if you pay Amazon’s $119 annual fee for free two-day shipping, among other benefits, you’ll have up until December 22 for free two-day shipping. If you opt for one-day shipping, the cutoff is Sunday, December 23. If you have it in you to procrastinate to the absolute final second, Amazon has a 9:30 a.m. local time cutoff for same-day delivery. Prime Now customers will have up until 9:15 p.m. local time to order.

If you miss Amazon’s cutoff, you can still get free shipping in time for Christmas Eve delivery through Target. “New this year, place a Target.com order by 11:55 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 20, and choose ‘Free Holiday Shipping’ to get guaranteed delivery of eligible items by Monday, Dec. 24,” Target said in a press release. Like Amazon, there is no minimum at Target for free delivery for the holidays. If you miss that deadline, you’ll have up until Friday, December 21, to pay for express one-day shipping to have orders arrive on December 24.

If you’re shopping elsewhere, order cutoff times for delivery in time for Christmas may vary. If you’re doing the shipping yourself, however, inexpensive ground delivery options for delivery by Christmas from FedEx, UPS, and the United States Postal Service have already passed. You can still upgrade to faster service, but it will be a bit more expensive.

In total, for this holiday season, a new study reveals that 2.5 billion packages are expected to be shipped and delivered, USA Today reported. Like Target, FedEx and UPS offer overnight options if you ship by December 21. If you go with the United States Postal Service instead, you’ll have up until December 22 for Priority Mail Express. Keep in mind that if you cut it close to the deadline, unexpected delays can occur, which could mean that your package may not arrive in time for Christmas.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to send a text message from a computer
Surface Laptop Stock Photo
Computing

After rocky start, Windows 10 October 2018 update is finally available to all

The Windows 10 October 2018 update is now available for everyone to download. After a serious bug derailed its initial release, the update is back and users are now able to check for it through Windows Update.
Posted By Anita George
amazon increases prime subscription price 99 year student 49
Web

Canceling Amazon Prime is easy, and you might get a refund

Don't be intimidated. Learning how to cancel Amazon Prime is easier than you might think. You might even get a partial or full refund on the cost, depending on how much you've used it. Check out our quick-hit guide for doing so.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Convert your PDFs into convenient Word documents

PDF files are great, but few document types are as malleable as those specific to Microsoft Word. Here's how to convert a PDF file into a Word document, whether you prefer to use Adobe's software suite or a freemium alternative.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
how to clear cookies
Computing

Delete tracking cookies from your system by following these quick steps

Cookies are useful when it comes to saving your login credentials and other data, but they can also be used by advertisers to track your browsing habits across multiple sites. Here's how to clear cookies in the major browsers.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what to do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether you prefer to use an email client or Windows 10.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Asus ZenBook 14 UX433FN
Computing

Asus ZenBook 14 UX433 vs. Apple MacBook Air: Has the trend-setter been topped?

Asus has built some tiny bezels into its latest ZenBooks, and the ZenBook 14 is a 14-inch notebook that's as small as many 13-inch models. We compared it to Apple's refreshed MacBook Air to see which is better.
Posted By Mark Coppock
MSI Radeon RX 580 Gaming X+ 8G
Computing

The best 1080p gaming card is on sale for just $180 right now

AMD's best mid-range graphics card, the RX 580, is even more value for money right now, as Newegg has a special promotion that brings its already great price down to just $180.
Posted By Jon Martindale
what is wordpress wordpress03
Computing

What is Wordpress? It's the CMS that powers your favorite tech website

Whether you're an experienced web user or a techy in training, you've probably come across Wordpress, even if you didn't realize it. What is Wordpress? It's the platform that powers tens of millions of websites. This one included.
Posted By Jon Martindale
free online tool remove background from photos sample2
Computing

Free online tool helps you automatically remove backgrounds from photos

Who needs Photoshop? Appropriately named remove.bg, one web developer's new website will help you automatically remove backgrounds from photos and bring out your inner graphic designer. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
google pixelbook review full offset
Computing

You’ll soon be able to run Windows and Chrome OS on your Chromebook

Chromebooks may soon have an option for what operating system they run thanks to Google's "dual boot" feature. New Chromium repository commits suggest its development could be further along than we thought.
Posted By Jon Martindale
windows 10 october update
Computing

Can Windows Lite take on Chrome OS in the streamlined notebook space?

Microsoft's next version of Windows might not actually be called Windows. The currently codenamed, "Windows Lite," is said to be a Chrome OS competitor that's lightweight and streamlined.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

B&H takes up to $150 off 2018 MacBook Air models for a limited time

Looking for last-minute sales on MacBooks? In the latest deal, B&H is taking up to $150 off certain configurations of new MacBook Air 2018 for a limited time, up until December 22. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Apple MacBook-review-hero1
Computing

Lost without Print Screen? Here's how to take a screenshot on your Mac

Whether you prefer to use keyboard shortcuts or applications such as Grab and Preview, this guide will teach you how to take a screenshot on a Mac. Once you know how, you'll be able to capture images within seconds.
Posted By Jon Martindale
has laptop battery life really improved improvment macro
Computing

How to care for your laptop’s battery and extend its life

Learn how to care for your laptop's battery, how it works, and what you can do to make sure yours last for years and retains its charge. Check out our handy guide for valuable tips, no matter what type of laptop you have.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma