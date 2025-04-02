Amazon has AMD and Nvidia GPU stock for you, but you’ll need Prime

Amazon appears to be taking measures to combat GPU scalping by reserving some stock of Nvidia’s RTX 5000 and AMD’s Radeon 9000 series graphics cards for its Prime subscribers. According to a report by Club386, select high-end GPUs are now available exclusively to Prime members, potentially limiting the impact of scalpers and resellers. Notably, Amazon has not explicitly announced this as an anti-scalping tactic, leaving room for speculation about its true intentions.

Several Nvidia RTX 5000 series GPUs, from the RTX 5080 to the RTX 5070, are listed as “reserved for Prime members” on Amazon, preventing non-members from purchasing them. The flagship RTX 5090 is notably exempt, likely due to its high price, while the RTX 40 series remains unaffected, possibly because of limited remaining stock.

Recommended Videos

Similarly, a certain number of AMD Radeon 9000 series GPUs, including models like the XFX Quicksilver Radeon RX 9070 OC and Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT, are also restricted to Prime members on Amazon. However, these GPUs are currently listed at inflated prices.

The strategy, whether intentional or not, could serve as a deterrent to those looking to buy up stock in bulk for resale at inflated prices. Scalping has been a persistent issue in the GPU market, where limited supply and high demand has led to extreme markups on secondary markets. By requiring a Prime membership, Amazon effectively adds a paywall that might discourage opportunistic resellers while still ensuring that genuine customers have a better chance at securing a card.

While this move could benefit gamers and PC enthusiasts frustrated by past shortages, it also raises questions about accessibility. Some consumers argue that locking purchases behind a paid membership places an additional burden on those who may already be struggling with the high costs of new GPUs.

Neither Nvidia nor AMD have commented on Amazon’s apparent strategy, leaving it unclear whether this is a coordinated effort or an independent decision by the retailer. Additionally, there is no word on whether this policy will extend beyond initial launch windows or if it will apply to future hardware releases.

For now, those looking to secure one of these next-gen GPUs may want to consider a Prime subscription as a potential advantage in the purchasing process.