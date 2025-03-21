AMD dominates Amazon CPU sales, but Intel still fights back

Although the market share would tell you otherwise, the battle between AMD and Intel is quite fierce right now, and it’s AMD that often tops the list of the best processors in the last couple of years. Intel, while it holds a bigger part of the CPU market, is less of a go-to for gamers than AMD these days, and this is reflected in Amazon sales. Just yesterday, AMD held the top 15 spots on the list of Amazon’s CPU best sellers. Today, Intel is making its way back.

As spotted by TechEpiphany on X (Twitter), AMD really dominated Amazon CPU sales just recently. Every single CPU in the top 15 belonged to AMD, with Intel nowhere to be seen. Surprisingly, the top processor turned out to be the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which is a favorite among gamers.

Recommended Videos

Why is that a surprise? Well, the 9800X3D isn’t cheap — it still costs $480. Moreover, it’s not always in stock. Still, the gamers clearly know that it is the best gaming CPU, and so it continues to win even when matched up against some much more budget-friendly options. The second spot belonged to the Ryzen 5 5500, which is a six-core CPU, followed by the Ryzen 5 5600X — also a six-core chip. Both belong to the Zen 3 generation of CPUs, so they’re quite old by comparison, too.

CPU Topseller List amazon US🇺🇸

🫣 pic.twitter.com/SlkKvhdLyb — TechEpiphany (@TechEpiphanyYT) March 19, 2025

In fact, the top list showed a good mix of generations, which tells us that AMD is doing a good job of keeping older hardware both relevant and in stock. You’ll find Zen 3, Zen 4, and Zen 5 CPUs all sharing the top 15 list.

Checking the best-seller list today tells us a different story, though. AMD still dominates — that much is clear. However, Intel’s managed to score the second, third, 12th, and 13th spots on the list. The catch? Three out of four of those CPUs belong to an older generation that’s now significantly cheaper, and thus better value than current-gen offerings. You’ll find three Alder Lake CPUs and one Raptor Lake CPU, the Core i7-14700K.

Intel’s latest generation of processors, Arrow Lake, is not present in the list of the top 50 CPUs sold by Amazon. This shows that many people opt for the cheaper Intel CPUs or just turn to AMD, which is a huge contrast from just a few years ago.