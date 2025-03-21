 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

AMD dominates Amazon CPU sales, but Intel still fights back

By
The Ryzen 7 9800X3D sitting on a motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Although the market share would tell you otherwise, the battle between AMD and Intel is quite fierce right now, and it’s AMD that often tops the list of the best processors in the last couple of years. Intel, while it holds a bigger part of the CPU market, is less of a go-to for gamers than AMD these days, and this is reflected in Amazon sales. Just yesterday, AMD held the top 15 spots on the list of Amazon’s CPU best sellers. Today, Intel is making its way back.

As spotted by TechEpiphany on X (Twitter), AMD really dominated Amazon CPU sales just recently. Every single CPU in the top 15 belonged to AMD, with Intel nowhere to be seen. Surprisingly, the top processor turned out to be the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which is a favorite among gamers.

Recommended Videos

Why is that a surprise? Well, the 9800X3D isn’t cheap — it still costs $480. Moreover, it’s not always in stock. Still, the gamers clearly know that it is the best gaming CPU, and so it continues to win even when matched up against some much more budget-friendly options. The second spot belonged to the Ryzen 5 5500, which is a six-core CPU, followed by the Ryzen 5 5600X — also a six-core chip. Both belong to the Zen 3 generation of CPUs, so they’re quite old by comparison, too.

CPU Topseller List amazon US🇺🇸
🫣 pic.twitter.com/SlkKvhdLyb

&mdash; TechEpiphany (@TechEpiphanyYT) March 19, 2025

In fact, the top list showed a good mix of generations, which tells us that AMD is doing a good job of keeping older hardware both relevant and in stock. You’ll find Zen 3, Zen 4, and Zen 5 CPUs all sharing the top 15 list.

Checking the best-seller list today tells us a different story, though. AMD still dominates — that much is clear. However, Intel’s managed to score the second, third, 12th, and 13th spots on the list. The catch? Three out of four of those CPUs belong to an older generation that’s now significantly cheaper, and thus better value than current-gen offerings. You’ll find three Alder Lake CPUs and one Raptor Lake CPU, the Core i7-14700K.

Intel’s latest generation of processors, Arrow Lake, is not present in the list of the top 50 CPUs sold by Amazon. This shows that many people opt for the cheaper Intel CPUs or just turn to AMD, which is a huge contrast from just a few years ago.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
Intel quietly opens preorders on new Arrow Lake CPUs
Fingers holding an Intel 285K.

With CES 2025 right around the corner, most of us expect the big announcements to arrive in a week -- but some companies are already teasing new products. In Intel's case, the manufacturer plans to add more CPUs that might compete against some of the best processors. To that end, Intel has now announced preorders for new Arrow Lake CPUs, but most of us can't get our hands on them yet.

As spotted by VideoCardz, Intel China announced that preorders for the Core Ultra 200 non-K CPUs are opening today, with availability planned for January 13. These CPUs will presumably just be non-overclockable versions of existing Arrow Lake chips, such as the Core Ultra 9 285K. In its announcement, Intel teases "new architecture" and "better power consumption."

Read more
Intel’s promised Arrow Lake autopsy details up to 30% loss in performance
The Core Ultra 9 285K socketed into a motherboard.

Intel's Arrow Lake CPUs didn't make it on our list of the best processors when they released earlier this year. As you can read in our Core Ultra 9 285K review, Intel's latest desktop offering struggled to keep pace with last-gen options, particularly in games, and showed strange behavior in apps like Premiere Pro. Now, Intel says it has fixed the issues with its Arrow Lake range, which accounted for up to a 30% loss in real-world performance compared to Intel's in-house testing.

The company identified five issues with the performance of Arrow Lake, four of which are resolved now. The latest BIOS and Windows Updates (more details on those later in this story) will restore Arrow Lake processors to their expected level of performance, according to Intel, while a new firmware will offer additional performance improvements. That firmware is expected to release in January, pushing beyond the baseline level of performance Intel expected out of Arrow Lake.

Read more
AMD’s most popular CPU is right around the corner
The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X between two finger tips.

AMD may soon expand its Zen 5 processor range with the Ryzen 5 9600. Typically, these budget-oriented CPUs find their homes in many PCs, gaming and otherwise, so this could be an interesting offering. How will it rank among some of the best processors? Here's what we know so far.

The information comes from X (Twitter) leaker Hoang Anh Phu, who sent out a message indicating that the AMD Ryzen 5 9600 will be available in late January. This tracks, because AMD is set to host a keynote during CES 2025 in early January, so a release date later that same month makes sense.

Read more