 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

AMD and Intel are being locked out of Copilot+ — for now

By
AMD CEO Lisa Su presenting performance for Ryzen AI CPUs.
AMD

AMD and Intel are missing the Copilot+ boat. Despite AMD launching its Ryzen AI 300 CPUs and Intel previewing its Lunar Lake chips at Computex 2024, it seems like these components won’t support the AI features available to Copilot+ PCs at launch. Instead, they’ll get support in the future through a software update.

Ryzen AI 300 and Lunar Lake both come with a neural processing unit (NPU) that meets Microsoft’s requirements for a Copilot+ PC, but Microsoft is initially restricting access to features like Recall and Auto Super Resolution to laptops with Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips, reports The Verge

Recommended Videos

James Howell, a marketing manager from Microsoft, told the outlet that free updates will provide AMD and Intel PCs that meet the requirements with the AI features “when available.” AMD’s Matthew Hurwitz weighed in and told the outlet that it expects Copilot+ before the end of 2024, but Microsoft and Intel wouldn’t confirm any timeline.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

It doesn’t seem like anyone is clear on when these features are arriving, in fact. During a Q&A session following Intel’s Lunar Lake reveal, Michelle Holthaus, executive vice president of client computing for Intel, said that the company is “waiting for Microsoft to tell us when devices will have a day-one update.” Although AMD is optimistic about Copilot+ features arriving  this year, the timeline could easily slip into 2025.

During the same Q&A session, Holthaus said that the rollout for Lunar Lake will happen from the end of the year through February of next year. Although we’ll get the first laptops packing these chips sooner, there’s a good chance Microsoft will hold out on a software update for AMD and Intel until there’s broader availability.

There very well could be some exclusivity deal that Microsoft has inked with Qualcomm as well. Qualcomm has referred to itself as the “exclusive” platform for Copilot+ PCs, and Microsoft has signed deals with Qualcomm in the past. One ended in 2021 and another at the beginning of 2024. We don’t have any reporting on an exclusivity deal for Qualcomm and Microsoft for Copilot+, so treat this as speculation. Still, there’s clearly some reason that Microsoft is holding back Copilot+ updates for AMD and Intel.

As we’ve written about previously, Microsoft’s push for Copilot+ has just as much to do with AI as it does with enabling Windows on Arm. Qualcomm certainly sees a bright future on Windows, too. The company’s CEO has said previously that it’s “not going anywhere” in PCs, suggesting that we could see desktops and other form factors packing Snapdragon chips in the future.

AMD and Intel will eventually receive Copilot+ features, but you shouldn’t expect them at launch. Although AMD’s new chips are arriving in July and Intel will follow suit shortly after, it could be several months before Microsoft enables the software for Copilot+ on these devices.

Editors' Recommendations

Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Intel is already working on its third generation of graphics cards
Two intel Arc graphics cards on a pink background.

Intel has officially unveiled its next-generation Lunar Lake mobile chipset in Taiwan ahead of Computex 2024. A refined successor to Meteor Lake, Lunar Lake features a new core architecture, enhanced security, and improved power efficiency as well as Xe2 graphics.

While the new platform focuses on uplifting AI performance and capabilities, the improvements for the GPU seem to be quite captivating. What is even more interesting is that during a session for the updated GPU, a company representative said that Intel is already working on the “next one for Panther Lake generation.”

Read more
The Intel we know is dead, but its new Lunar Lake chips are very much alive
An Intel executive holding a Lunar Lake CPU.

It’s not an exaggeration to call Lunar Lake radical. The upcoming chips don't showcase the Intel we’ve seen so many times before -- the one that pushes power, core counts, and clock speeds to their limit and wonders why it can’t manage a full day’s charge in a laptop. Lunar Lake is Intel admitting defeat, but not in a way that puts it down for the count. It’s clear that Lunar Lake, announced at Computex 2024, is a fresh start.

Intel has called it a “radical low-power architecture” previously, and that statement holds true. Everything in Lunar Lake is built around power efficiency. And with that new focus, Intel is shedding all of the tentpoles of its previous generations that don’t contribute -- even down to needing to manufacture the chip in its own fabs.
A new focus

Read more
AMD Zen 5: Everything we know about AMD’s next-gen CPUs
The AMD Ryzen 5 8600G APU installed in a motherboard.

AMD Zen 5 is the next-generation Ryzen CPU architecture for Team Red. And after a major showing at Computex 2024, it's ready for a July launch. AMD promises major performance advantages for the new architecture that will give it a big leap in performance in gaming and productivity tasks, and the company also claims it will have major leads over Intel's top 14th-generation alternatives.

We'll need to wait for the release to know for sure how these chips perform, but here's what we know about Zen 5 so far.
Zen 5 release date and availability
AMD confirmed in January 2024 that it was on track to launch Zen 5 sometime in the "second half of the year," and backed that up at its Computex 2024 showing, where it promised the first four chips from the Ryzen 9000 generation will launch in July. That will be the Ryzen 9 9950X, the Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X. Additional non-X and X3D variants are expected in the months that follow.

Read more