 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

New AMD laptop GPUs have leaked, and Nvidia might be in trouble

By
A woman sits by a desk and plays a game on a laptop equipped with an AMD processor.
AMD

AMD has recently launched some of its best graphics cards for desktops, what with the arrival of the RX 9070 XT and the non-XT model — but laptop gamers haven’t had anything to look forward to. That might be about to change, as a new leak tells us that AMD is preparing a whopping six laptop GPUs, and that list includes an unexpected model.

The scoop comes from All The Watts on X (Twitter), who — in their usual manner — shared a rather cryptic message containing GPU specs. Each model is followed by an “M,” indicating that this is the RX 9000 series for laptops, and it’s actually bigger than the desktop lineup is so far. What’s more, it’s actually larger than the desktop lineup might ever be, seeing as that one is only supposed to get three new GPUs at some point.

Recommended Videos

We’ve got six models, starting with the flagship RX 9080M. This is interesting, seeing as there’s no RX 9080 in the desktop range at all. The card is said to come with 64 RDNA 4 compute units (CUs), which means 4,096 stream processors (SPs). The RX 9080M will most likely offer 16GB of VRAM, which is a solid amount for any GPU, especially one found in laptops.

🤔🤷🏾

9️⃣0️⃣8️⃣0️⃣M 6️⃣4️⃣ 1️⃣6️⃣ 6️⃣4️⃣
9️⃣0️⃣7️⃣0️⃣M XT 4️⃣8️⃣ 1️⃣2️⃣ 4️⃣8️⃣

9️⃣0️⃣7️⃣0️⃣M 3️⃣2️⃣ 8️⃣ 3️⃣2️⃣
9️⃣0️⃣7️⃣0️⃣S 3️⃣2️⃣ 8️⃣ 3️⃣2️⃣

9️⃣0️⃣6️⃣0️⃣M 2️⃣8️⃣ 8️⃣ 3️⃣2️⃣
9️⃣0️⃣6️⃣0️⃣S 2️⃣8️⃣ 8️⃣ 3️⃣2️⃣

— All The Watts!! (@All_The_Watts) April 25, 2025

This is followed by the RX 9070M XT, equipped with 48 CUs and 12GB of VRAM. Next, the RX 9070M (32 CUs, 8GB VRAM) and the RX 9060M (28 CUs, 8GB VRAM). Those last two cards will also be available in S variants, indicating low-power GPUs to be found in thinner, battery-efficient laptops.

Related

Let’s take a look at Nvidia as a comparison point. The RTX 50-series for laptops is slowly becoming fleshed out, although more models are still yet to be released. We’ve got the RTX 5090M, RTX 5080M, RTX 5070 Ti M, the RTX 5070M, and the RTX 5060M. Nvidia is also said to be planning an RTX 5050, which would be in line with the previous generation.

It’s nice to see AMD might potentially have a more fleshed out GPU lineup — something to rival Nvidia. However, beyond this being just a leak (so it might not be true), the question is availability. AMD’s discrete GPUs didn’t appear in too many laptops in previous generations; let’s hope this one will turn out different.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti might be cheaper than expected
Logo on the RTX 4060 Ti graphics card.

Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti is right around the corner, and we've all been bracing ourselves for the big reveal. It's not just about where it'll place among some of the best graphics cards -- oh, if only that were the only concern. In the midst of a GPU shortage, most gamers have been worried about the potential recommended list price (MSRP) of these new GPUs. Well, good news -- it might not be as bad as we all thought it'd be.

Just recently, a leak from Board Channels told us that the RTX 5060 Ti would share the same price as its predecessors. For a bit of clarification: We expect the RTX 5060 Ti to launch in two versions, one with 16GB VRAM and one with 8GB. Previous leaks indicated that the 16GB version would cost $499 -- the same as the last gen -- followed by $399 for the 5060 Ti 8GB.

Read more
Nvidia’s RTX 5060 might lack one key spec, but there’s still hope
Logo on the RTX 4060 Ti graphics card.

Nvidia's RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti are reportedly right around the corner, but how will they compare to some of the best graphics cards? That's still a big unknown. However, more and more leaks confirm one specification that I really hoped Nvidia would've upgraded this time around: A really narrow memory bus.

According to a new shipping manifest, the RTX 5060 Ti and the RTX 5060 will both feature a 128-bit memory bus, and that's regardless of the amount of VRAM. Here's why that's not enough for 2025, but also why Nvidia might get away with this one more time.

Read more
New affordable Nvidia-powered gaming laptops could be on the horizon
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announcing Blackwell laptops.

Nvidia's best graphics cards are now available in laptops, but gamers are still waiting for the more budget-focused options. After all, some laptops with the RTX 5090 cost $5,000 and more. Fortunately, new leaks show us that Nvidia is readying up some more mainstream laptops, and those gaming laptops include GPUs that are yet to be announced.

As spotted by VideoCardz, it seems that several Nvidia partners are getting ready to launch new laptops, this time equipped with the RTX 5060 and the RTX 5050. The fact that this isn't the first time we're hearing about these GPUs definitely lends credibility to the theory, but don't get your hopes up too high just yet -- we have to wait for Nvidia to reveal them.

Read more