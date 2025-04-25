New AMD laptop GPUs have leaked, and Nvidia might be in trouble

AMD has recently launched some of its best graphics cards for desktops, what with the arrival of the RX 9070 XT and the non-XT model — but laptop gamers haven’t had anything to look forward to. That might be about to change, as a new leak tells us that AMD is preparing a whopping six laptop GPUs, and that list includes an unexpected model.

The scoop comes from All The Watts on X (Twitter), who — in their usual manner — shared a rather cryptic message containing GPU specs. Each model is followed by an “M,” indicating that this is the RX 9000 series for laptops, and it’s actually bigger than the desktop lineup is so far. What’s more, it’s actually larger than the desktop lineup might ever be, seeing as that one is only supposed to get three new GPUs at some point.

We’ve got six models, starting with the flagship RX 9080M. This is interesting, seeing as there’s no RX 9080 in the desktop range at all. The card is said to come with 64 RDNA 4 compute units (CUs), which means 4,096 stream processors (SPs). The RX 9080M will most likely offer 16GB of VRAM, which is a solid amount for any GPU, especially one found in laptops.

— All The Watts!! (@All_The_Watts) April 25, 2025

This is followed by the RX 9070M XT, equipped with 48 CUs and 12GB of VRAM. Next, the RX 9070M (32 CUs, 8GB VRAM) and the RX 9060M (28 CUs, 8GB VRAM). Those last two cards will also be available in S variants, indicating low-power GPUs to be found in thinner, battery-efficient laptops.

Let’s take a look at Nvidia as a comparison point. The RTX 50-series for laptops is slowly becoming fleshed out, although more models are still yet to be released. We’ve got the RTX 5090M, RTX 5080M, RTX 5070 Ti M, the RTX 5070M, and the RTX 5060M. Nvidia is also said to be planning an RTX 5050, which would be in line with the previous generation.

It’s nice to see AMD might potentially have a more fleshed out GPU lineup — something to rival Nvidia. However, beyond this being just a leak (so it might not be true), the question is availability. AMD’s discrete GPUs didn’t appear in too many laptops in previous generations; let’s hope this one will turn out different.