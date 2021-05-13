Team OGS, or Overclocked Gaming Systems, achieved a new world record with the AMD RX 6900 XT. The Greek overclockers were able to push the card to 3.3GHz, the fastest clock speed ever for a graphics card. The achievement comes less than a month after a previous world record was set by Der8auer, who achieved a speed of 3.2GHz on the same PowerColor Liquid Devil Ultimate card.

The group was able to reach such speeds thanks to the Navi 21 XTXH GPU. Originally, the Navi 21 GPU inside the 6900 XT had an artificial clock limit of 3.0GHz. The updated XTXH variant ups the limit to 4.0GHz, offering more headroom for extreme overclockers to take advantage of.

Team OGS used the PowerColor Liquid Devil Ultimate card on an LN2 rig, just like Der8auer. The Liquid Devil is about as high-end as graphics cards get, shipping with binned GPUs for peak performance, a 14+2 VRM design, and three 8-pin power connectors. It also comes with a preinstalled waterblock, but both Team OGS and Der8auer removed the block to cool the card with liquid nitrogen.

Outside of the card, Team OGS used an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU overclocked to 5.6GHz and an Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero motherboard. Reaching 3.3GHz is a feat alone, but OGS ran the rig through 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme to offer some theoretical performance numbers for such an insane rig.

The results are, unsurprisingly, equally as insane. The 6900 XT achieved a graphics score of 41,069, and the rig as a whole earned a combined score of 37,618. For context, those results are better than 99% of all others. Due to a driver issue, the results are invalid, so it won’t show up on the official Fire Strike Extreme leaderboard. If they were valid, they would rank eighth, directly under a rig sporting four Nvidia Titan X graphics cards in SLI.

The 6900 XT is the fastest graphics card AMD currently offers, and the new world record shows just how capable the RDNA 2 architecture is. This likely isn’t the last time we’ll see the 6900 XT breaking records.

