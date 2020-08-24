  1. Computing

AMD Ryzen 6000: Leaked road map shows 2022 launch date

By

Though AMD’s latest Ryzen 4000 processors are commanding plenty of interest and the next-generation Ryzen 5000 processors have yet to launch, the company isn’t sitting idly by. A recently leaked road map suggests AMD’s Ryzen 6000 processors — the successor to the Ryzen 5000 chipset — may be ready as early as 2022 with a 5nm design utilizing the company’s Zen 4 architecture.

The processor currently goes by its code name of Raphael and bundles the company’s next-generation Navi 2 graphics architecture. According to the leak shared by Twitter user @MeebiuW, this suggests the Ryzen 6000 APU could integrate Zen 4 processor cores along with integrated a Navi 2 GPU design.

Image source: Twitter user @MebiuW

Navi is expected to debut first as a stand-alone discrete graphics solution, representing a huge architecture change for AMD as the company shifts away from its current Vega solution. Navi is expected to debut new features, like real-time raytracing, that will make it more competitive against offerings from rival Nvidia, like the current-generation GeForce RTX 2000 series and the oft-rumored GeForce RTX 3000 series that’s expected to debut this fall.

But before we arrive at the Zen 4-based Ryzen 6000 processors, there are still a few more items to get through on AMD’s roadmap, and 2021 will be a very busy year for the company. From the leak, the launch of Warhol, Van Gogh, and Cezanne are supposedly planned for a 2021 launch, with the latter being pegged as a successor to AMD’s Renoir but with a Zen 3 architecture.

Van Gogh, on the other hand, is designed for computer vision and machine learning, or CVML, so it could have a different — and more specific — purpose than other processors in the lineup. As an APU, Van Gogh is expected to be the first to integrate Navi-based RDNA 2 graphics. And while AMD has so far been inspired by famous artists in history for code names for its products, that may change after Van Gogh. The successor to Van Gogh, according to MebiuW, is said to be called Dragon Crest.

And Warhol is the last product in the 2021 road map, can either be a Vermeer Refresh or an interim product as AMD moves from its AM4 to AM5 socket, according to Videocardz. Warhol will be a desktop processor that’s likely expected to launch in mid-2021.

Editors' Recommendations

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: News, rumors, and everything we know so far

The best gaming laptops for 2020

Razer Blade (2018) fortnite

These are the best cheap gaming PC deals for August 2020

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

The best cheap gaming laptop deals for August 2020

MSI GS75 Stealth

These are the best cheap Chromebook deals for August 2020

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

The best cheap gaming chair deals for August 2020: Akracing, Respawn, and more

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

How to record the screen on your Chromebook

The best Chromebooks for students in 2020

How to send a text message from a computer

How to take a screenshot on a Mac

MacBook Pro 13 vs. MacBook Pro 16

apple could launch new macbook pro 17 inch spec comp featured image

What is RAM?

how to install ram pc buildout 2016 720x480 02

Razer’s Pro Click and Pro Type: The all-white peripherals you’ve always wanted?

razer pro click type productivity suite review dsc01352

The best laptops under $500 for 2020

Best Buy laptop deals: The best offers for August 2020