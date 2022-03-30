Test suggests AMD Ryzen 7 5700X could be a midrange gem

The upcoming AMD Ryzen 7 5700X was spotted in a benchmark ahead of its official release.

The result of the test bodes well for the Zen 3 chip, putting it on par with some of its more expensive predecessors.

AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700X was benchmarked in Geekbench, and the results were then shared on BenchLeaks. Although a Geekbench score is not truly indicative of the processor’s performance in gaming and other tasks, we can compare the scores to similar CPUs and get an estimate of what we can expect from it upon its release. So far, the scores spell good things for the upcoming Ryzen 7 5700X.

Two tests emerged, and the scores were almost the same in both. The CPU scored 1,634/1,645 in single-core and 10,179/10,196 in multi-core tests. This puts it on the same level as the Ryzen 7 5800X, which scored 1,673 and 11,246 in single-core and multi-core respectively. Such similar scores shouldn’t be surprising, given that the chips are much alike in their architecture. Both of them received lower scores than Intel’s recent midrange king, the Core i5-12600K, rated at 1,860 and 11,646, respectively, on Geekbench.

The new AMD Ryzen 7 5700X comes with eight cores and 16 threads, a base clock of 3.4GHz, and a boost clock of up to 4.6GHz. It also has a modest TDP of just 65 watts. Perhaps its biggest selling point is its price: It will arrive with an MSRP of just $300. That’s $150 less than its slightly better sibling, the Ryzen 7 5800X, although it’s currently on sale for just $330.

While the Geekbench scores are very close between all three processors (both AMD chips and the Core i5-12600K), the results may vary in gaming and other tasks. The difference between the Ryzen 7 5700X and the 5800X lies in clock speeds, as the older chip comes with a 3.8GHz base clock and a 4.7GHz boost clock, so outside of a benchmark, the difference might be bigger. On the other hand, the Intel Core i5-12600K might win in single-core tasks, but it’s possible that it will fall behind in multi-core operations.

AMD is launching several new Zen 3 processors, expanding the current lineup considerably. The most interesting CPU to hit the shelves is definitely going to be the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, equipped with an enormous 96MB 3D V-Cache. However, multiple other CPUs are being released alongside it, including the Ryzen 3 4100, as well as the Ryzen 5 4500, 4600G, 5500, and 5600. The last chip is the Ryzen 7 5700X.

The new lineup covers a wide range of midtier and entry-level processors, adding an abundance of options to a generation AMD is already slowly moving away from. Zen 4 processors are set to release later this year, with some sources indicating that they have already entered mass production.

