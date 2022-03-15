  1. Computing

AMD drops six new chips, reveals price of 3D V-Cache chip

Luke Larsen
By

In addition to six brand-new processors, AMD has revealed the official price and release date of its hotly-anticipated new processor: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D. First announced at CES 2022, the innovative new chip will be available for purchase online on April 20 for a price of $449.

The 5800X3D is the first of its kind, featuring L3 cache stacked vertically right on top of the chip itself.

The box and pricing info of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

AMD has repeatedly called it the “world’s fastest gaming CPU,” despite serious competition from Intel’s 12th-gen chips. In the announcement, AMD also restated the claim that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is 15% faster than the Ryzen 9 5900X.

The 5800X3D comes at an important time, too, as AMD won’t have its true next-gen processors available until later this year. While we wait for Ryzen 7000 with the new Zen 4 architecture, however, the 5800X3D will fill the void and doesn’t require buying a new motherboard to upgrade, as it uses the long-standing AM4 socket. The upcoming Zen 4 chips will be moving to AM5, which will require a larger update for interested PC upgraders.

AMD did not confirm or deny information on overclocking on this new chip. Recent reports have indicated that it may be a feature left off this new processor, perhaps to thermal concerns of the 3D V-Cache.

AMD also announced some new affordable chips to fill out the lineup, including three based on Zen 2 chips and three based on Zen 3. The Zen 2 chips start at $99 with the quad-core Ryzen 3 4100; the $129 Ryzen 5 4500; and the six-core Ryzen 5 4600G, which costs $154 and comes with integrated Radeon graphics.

The three new Ryzen processors, shown in their boxes.

The new Zen 3 chips include the Ryzen 5 5500 for $159; Ryzen 5 5600 for $199; and the Ryzen 7 5700X, the eight-core champion of the bunch, for $299. These six new processors will sit alongside the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D in AMD’s spring lineup.

Lastly, AMD also announced a long-awaited BIOS update to support Zen 3 processors in older 300-series motherboards. This includes motherboards as old as 2016 and will support all these new processors, including the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

The update will be labeled as version number 1207 when it comes through a BIOS update, and AMD says it will be available sometime in April or May, though it depends on the particular manufacturer or model of the motherboard.

