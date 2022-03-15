AMD drops six new chips, reveals price of 3D V-Cache chip

In addition to six brand-new processors, AMD has revealed the official price and release date of its hotly-anticipated new processor: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D. First announced at CES 2022, the innovative new chip will be available for purchase online on April 20 for a price of $449.

The 5800X3D is the first of its kind, featuring L3 cache stacked vertically right on top of the chip itself.

AMD has repeatedly called it the “world’s fastest gaming CPU,” despite serious competition from Intel’s 12th-gen chips. In the announcement, AMD also restated the claim that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is 15% faster than the Ryzen 9 5900X.

The 5800X3D comes at an important time, too, as AMD won’t have its true next-gen processors available until later this year. While we wait for Ryzen 7000 with the new Zen 4 architecture, however, the 5800X3D will fill the void and doesn’t require buying a new motherboard to upgrade, as it uses the long-standing AM4 socket. The upcoming Zen 4 chips will be moving to AM5, which will require a larger update for interested PC upgraders.

AMD did not confirm or deny information on overclocking on this new chip. Recent reports have indicated that it may be a feature left off this new processor, perhaps to thermal concerns of the 3D V-Cache.

AMD also announced some new affordable chips to fill out the lineup, including three based on Zen 2 chips and three based on Zen 3. The Zen 2 chips start at $99 with the quad-core Ryzen 3 4100; the $129 Ryzen 5 4500; and the six-core Ryzen 5 4600G, which costs $154 and comes with integrated Radeon graphics.

The new Zen 3 chips include the Ryzen 5 5500 for $159; Ryzen 5 5600 for $199; and the Ryzen 7 5700X, the eight-core champion of the bunch, for $299. These six new processors will sit alongside the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D in AMD’s spring lineup.

Lastly, AMD also announced a long-awaited BIOS update to support Zen 3 processors in older 300-series motherboards. This includes motherboards as old as 2016 and will support all these new processors, including the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

The update will be labeled as version number 1207 when it comes through a BIOS update, and AMD says it will be available sometime in April or May, though it depends on the particular manufacturer or model of the motherboard.

