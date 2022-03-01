AMD’s revolutionary 3D V-Cache could launch very soon

The launch of AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7 5800X3D processors is close, but a new leak tells us that it might be just a couple of weeks away.

According to a well-known source of hardware leaks, the processors have already started shipping. This indicates that they might hit the market by the end of this month. AMD estimates that its new processor could match up against the top chip from the Intel Alder Lake lineup.

58X3D has been shipped and will probably be on the market by the end of this month. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) March 1, 2022

If the CPU has indeed started shipping, AMD isn’t likely to wait much longer before making things official and sharing a release date. Announced at CES 2022, the chip is a continuation of the Zen 3 lineup, but it features a new architecture with a stacked cache. AMD teased that the new processor should deliver an up to 15% increase in performance compared to its predecessor.

The news comes from Greymon55 on Twitter, who is known for PC hardware-related predictions and who often shares inside information before it’s officially announced. However, much like any other unofficial leak, we should treat it with a small dose of skepticism until AMD speaks up about its plans for the release date. Whether the end of March is going to be it or not, the release date can’t be too far off.

AMD is planning to release its next-gen Ryzen 7000 processors later this year, with some speculation indicating it could happen before the end of August. Even if we assume that timeline is a little optimistic, AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D is not going to be given much time to shine before the next generation comes out.

The company recently talked about the upcoming chip during the International Solid-State Circuits Conference and shared more information about the architecture. The processor is going to feature eight cores and 16 threads, a base clock speed of 3.4GHz that can be boosted up to 4.5GHz, and a massive 96MB L3 stacked cache. It also has a TDP of 105 watts.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the only consumer-level AMD processor to feature a 3D V-Cache. The technology was previously used in its EPYC workstation CPU. This is a first not just for AMD, but also for the market as a whole — there are no other consumer-level CPUs that feature an additional stacked cache.

If AMD’s estimates prove to be true, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D could become one of the best processors and compete against some of Intel’s top offerings, including the current king of the hill, the Core i9-12900K. There is also the question of how it will compare to Intel in terms of pricing. Greymon55 teased that it should be priced around $350, but this is still not confirmed, so we’ll have to wait to hear from AMD.

