AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D may not give Intel any breathing room

By
The Ryzen 7 7800X3D installed in a motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The competition between Intel Arrow Lake and AMD Zen 5 hasn’t been as fierce as usual, with both lineups delivering small gen-to-gen improvements. However, it seems that AMD may soon add a staple to its list of the best processors, and the CPU might be announced at the worst possible time for Intel. I’m talking about the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which now has a rumored release date alongside some performance benchmarks.

The release date speculation was initially shared on Bilibili, but the user has since deleted their post. However, the discussion continued on Chiphell forums, spilling the beans on both the official announcement date and the possible release date.

AMD is now rumored to announce the 9800X3D alongside the 12-core and 16-core variants on October 25, which is the day after Intel’s Arrow Lake processors hit the shelves. This is said to be followed by a release date in the first week of November; November 7 seems to be the general consensus. The higher-end X3D chips may not be available until early 2025.

Announcing the 9800X3D so soon after Arrow Lake becomes available would definitely steal some of Intel’s thunder. Intel itself is aware that even the Core Ultra 9 285K may not beat the 7800X3D in gaming scenarios, so the gap should only be wider when compared to the 9800X3D.

VideoCardz also shared some leaked performance figures for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, including Cinebench R23 scores and a test that showed its clock speeds. Before we proceed, remember to take these with some skepticism, as we won’t know the CPU’s true performance until we’ve tested it ourselves.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D scored 2,145 points in the single-core Cinebench R23 test, and 23,315 points in the multi-core benchmark. These scores bode well for the CPU, adding up to a 20% and 28% improvement over the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, respectively. Another test revealed that the 9800X3D may have a base clock speed of 4.7GHz and a boost frequency of up to 5.2GHz.

When Zen 5 hit the market, most of us assumed that it’d take a while for AMD to follow up with the 9800X3D. However, it’s all but confirmed that the CPU is right around the corner. We saw leaked promotional materials in September, but that didn’t give us any insight into when the CPU might actually launch. Now, with mentions of a release window and performance-related leaks, it might not be long before the 9800X3D arrives and Intel’s Arrow Lake gets some serious competition.

Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
