 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD might finally beat Intel for the fastest mobile gaming CPU

Monica J. White
By

AMD’s Ryzen 9 7945HX, the mobile flagship for this generation, was just spotted in some early benchmarks. The test results show that AMD might be really competitive in gaming laptops this year.

The CPU outpaced its last-gen equivalents by miles, and it kept up with Intel’s best processors despite having far fewer cores.

Ryzen 9 7945HX Geekbench 5 https://t.co/uAd8uidNa4 pic.twitter.com/vxbLFaknS2

&mdash; Olrak (@Olrak29_) February 23, 2023

AMD initially announced the mobile versions of Zen 4 during CES 2023. Now, the CPUs are starting to appear in laptops. We’ve first seen scores of the Ryzen 9 7845HX, and today, the flagship Ryzen 9 7945HX is making a remarkably successful appearance with some Geekbench 5 scores.

The processor belongs to AMD’s gamer-oriented lineup called “Dragon Range.” It comes with 16 cores and 32 threads, and it can hit a clock speed of 5.4GHz at 55 watts, but it’s likely to go higher if the full TDP is being used (75 wtts). Compared to the previous-gen Rembrandt CPUs, the core count has been doubled — the top chip in the last generation only had eight cores and 16 threads.

In this benchmark, the CPU was found in the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, which is one stunning laptop equipped with a dual screen and some of the best hardware in this generation, including an up to Nvidia RTX 4090 mobile GPU. Although we don’t know the GPU that has been used, it was probably one of the top GPUs from Nvidia. The laptop also comes equipped with 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

The highest available score for the Ryzen 9 7945HX put it near the very top of the list, and that includes not just laptop chip, but also desktop CPUs. The processor scored 2,217 points and 19,403 points in the Geekbench 5 single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

With that score, AMD is the current winner in single-core when it comes to mobile chips, and it’s not far behind Intel’s Core i9-13980HX in multi-core tests. The average scores are a bit lower than the top, though, so when we take those into consideration, Intel wins in both — but not by much.

It’s also interesting how close the Ryzen 9 7945HX is to the desktop Ryzen 9 7900X, and in single-core, it’s almost keeping up with the Ryzen 9 7950X. Considering the massive difference in TDP (170 watts versus 55 watts), the mobile chip is doing some outstanding work in these benchmarks.

AMD's Ryzen 7000 mobile range with specs.

Comparing it to the previous generation also shows massive gains. It’s over twice as fast in multi-core operations  — the Ryzen 9 6900HX has an average score of 9,909 points. The single-core difference is not quite as big, but still huge, with the Zen 3 chip averaging 1,593 points.

It’s still a little too early to dub the Ryzen 9 7945HX the best AMD processor of the year. Geekbench 5 scores are one thing, but we’ve still got to see the CPU perform in real gaming scenarios.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
If you think PCs are dying, you haven’t been paying attention
Jacob Roach
By Jacob Roach
January 28, 2023
A laptop sits on a desk with a Windows 11 wallpaper.

It's been a grim week for the world of computers. If you aren't up-to-date on financial statements (and I can't blame you for that), let me catch you up to speed. Microsoft started the week by posting a 39% decline in its Windows revenue, followed shortly by Intel recording a 36% drop for its Client Computing Group (consumer products). AMD and Apple are announcing their earnings next week, with dire predictions as the demand for PCs comes to a standstill.

PCs are dying, or that's how the story usually goes for these types of drops. In 2015, a 5% drop was enough for Wired to declare, "no, really, the PC is dying." And in 2009, when PC sales dropped by 8%, John Herrman at Gizmodo wrote: "I just can't go on pretending there's a future for [desktop PCs]." Those single-digit drops were enough to ruffle feathers, so between a 35% and 40% decline? That looks like certain death.

Read more
Ranking all 12 versions of Windows, from worst to best
Jon Martindale
By Jon Martindale
January 28, 2023
Windows 7 desktop.

You can tell a person's age by which version of Windows is their favorite. I have fond memories of XP and Windows 98 SE, so you can take a guess at mine, but I have colleagues who are much more enamored with Windows 7, or Windows 95. We all have something disparaging to say about Windows 8 though, and the less said about Windows Vista the better.

Ranking the different versions of Windows is about more than what era of computing you grew up in, though. There are some very serious duds in Microsoft's back catalog, just as there are a few wins too. But whether you can look back on some of Microsoft's disastrous releases with rose-tinted glasses, or have some genuine love for Microsoft's missteps, here's every version of Windows ranked from best to worst.
12. Windows ME

Read more
The best VR headset might be one you’ve never heard of
Alan Truly
By Alan Truly
January 25, 2023
Alan Truly turns toward the camera, wearing the Varjo Aero VR headset.

It's no surprise that the best VR headsets are those in use by corporations and organizations that are doing simulation, design, and research. While Meta, HTC, and other well-known VR headset manufacturers have upped their game with the latest batch of high-end, consumer headsets, they still can't really compete with the very best from companies like Varjo that design specifically for the enterprise VR market.

You might not have heard of this company before, but in 2022 Varjo began shipping its lowest-cost model, the $1,990 Varjo Aero VR headset. The new headset quickly began making waves as one of the best PCVR solutions available to consumers. I recently had a chance to go hands-on with this premium VR device to find out whether it's really worth the expense.
The best display

Read more