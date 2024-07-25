 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD’s new flagship chip just did something unprecedented

By

AMD’s upcoming flagship desktop chip, the Ryzen 9 9950X, hasn’t even hit the market yet, but early benchmark results are already showing promising performance. According to a recently shared benchmark score, the 9950X can reach impressive boost clock speeds of up to 6GHz.

X (formerly Twitter) user @9950pro posted a screenshot of a Geekbench 6 result for a Ryzen 9 9950X engineering sample. The CPU was paired with an Asus ROG Crosshair X670E motherboard and 32GB of DDR5 memory. Notably, the clock speeds reached 5.95GHz — nearly 300 MHz above its stock maximum boost clock. In these tests, the overclocked chip scored 3,706 points in single-core performance and 26,047 points in multi-core performance, highlighting its substantial capability.

A leaked benchmark score of an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X engineering sample
@9550pro on Twitter/X

Just a few weeks ago, there was a successful attempt at overclocking the Ryzen 9 9950X beyond the 6GHz mark. AMD’s in-house overclocking team managed to push the chip to an astonishing 6.75GHz, breaking the world record on Cinebench R23 with 53,557 points in the multi-core test. This achievement, which also included hitting various other milestones, was only possible using liquid nitrogen (LN2) cooling, a method that’s often used for extreme overclocking, but is not practical for everyday consumer use.

Recommended Videos

The newly leaked Geekbench benchmark score is particularly intriguing because it is believed that the engineering sample was not cooled using LN2. Essentially, this gives us a better idea of what consumers can expect with the upcoming CPU in typical cooling scenarios. As pointed out by Tom’s Hardware, achieving similar overclocking results of up to 6GHz might be possible using off-the-shelf high-performance air cooling or all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooling solutions. This opens the door for enthusiasts to push the boundaries of their systems without needing specialized cooling setups.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Despite the promising benchmarks, it’s essential to approach these results with a degree of skepticism, especially since the Ryzen 9 9950X sample used for testing was an engineering sample. Performance and stability can vary in the final consumer versions.

Gaming performance for AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X.
AMD

In a related update, AMD recently announced a delay in the release of its Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, which were originally slated to go on sale on July 31. The new lineup will now be available in the first two weeks of August. Specifically, the Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X will launch on August 8, while the Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 9 9950X will become available starting August 15. The reason behind the delay, according to AMD, is that the initial production units that were shipped did not meet the company’s “full quality expectations.”

Overall, the early results for the Ryzen 9 9950X are highly encouraging and suggest that AMD is set to maintain its competitive edge in the high-end desktop processor market. Enthusiasts and professionals alike will be keenly watching for further developments and official release details to see how these chips perform in real-world scenarios.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal is a Computing writer contributing content around PC hardware, laptops, monitors, and more for Digital Trends. Having…
AMD didn’t even need its best CPU to beat Intel
A render of a Ryzen 9000 CPU.

Looks like the competition between AMD and Intel is about to start heating up again. AMD's upcoming second-best processor, the Ryzen 9 9900X, was just spotted in an early benchmark -- and the results are shockingly good. If this is what AMD can do with a 12-core CPU, what's going to happen when the 16-core version of Zen 5 appears in tests?

The happy news (for AMD fans, at least) comes directly from the Geekbench 6.2 database, and it all comes down to a benchmark of what appears to be a retail sample of the Ryzen 9 9900X. The chip scored an impressive 3,401 points in the single-core score, and 19,756 points in the multi-core score. That puts it far above its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 7900X, but that's not its only success.

Read more
AMD Zen 6 chips could be here sooner than you think
The AMD Ryzen 7 5700 propped up against an action figure.

Last month at Computex, AMD announced its Zen 5-based desktop and mobile processors, set for launch later this month. Shortly after this announcement, details about their successor, code-named "Medusa," have emerged. According to leaks, Medusa will be part of the Zen 6 lineup and is expected to be released in late 2025, contrary to earlier rumors of a 2026 launch.

Sources cited by YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead suggest AMD plans to finalize the Zen 6 architecture by Q2 2025, with production possibly beginning later that year. Another source confirmed Medusa as a Zen 6 product, potentially targeting both laptops and the desktop AM5 platform. Additionally, Strix Halo and Medusa Halo, based on Zen 5 and Zen 6 architectures, are expected to use TSMC's N3E (enhanced 3nm process).

Read more
AMD is about to give your Ryzen CPU a big upgrade
A hand holding the Ryzen 9 7950X in front of a green light.

AMD's Curve Optimizer is by far my favorite feature of Ryzen CPUs. It allows you to tune the voltage of a process across the frequency range with a simple offset, and it's been an indispensable tool as I've undervolted the Ryzen 7 7800X3D inside my small form factor gaming PC. And with Ryzen 9000, AMD could be pushing the feature even further with something called Curve Shaper.

The news comes from 1usmus, a developer who's created tools for Ryzen CPUs such as the DRAM Calculator and the Hydra overclocking utility. The developer says Curve Shaper will allow Curve Optimizer to work across the entire temperature range. Previously, according to the developer, stability concerns lead to cases where your processor would be running at a high temperature without receiving much benefit from Curve Optimizer. "Now everything will change," the developer wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Read more