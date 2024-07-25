AMD’s new flagship chip just did something unprecedented

AMD’s upcoming flagship desktop chip, the Ryzen 9 9950X, hasn’t even hit the market yet, but early benchmark results are already showing promising performance. According to a recently shared benchmark score, the 9950X can reach impressive boost clock speeds of up to 6GHz.

X (formerly Twitter) user @9950pro posted a screenshot of a Geekbench 6 result for a Ryzen 9 9950X engineering sample. The CPU was paired with an Asus ROG Crosshair X670E motherboard and 32GB of DDR5 memory. Notably, the clock speeds reached 5.95GHz — nearly 300 MHz above its stock maximum boost clock. In these tests, the overclocked chip scored 3,706 points in single-core performance and 26,047 points in multi-core performance, highlighting its substantial capability.

Just a few weeks ago, there was a successful attempt at overclocking the Ryzen 9 9950X beyond the 6GHz mark. AMD’s in-house overclocking team managed to push the chip to an astonishing 6.75GHz, breaking the world record on Cinebench R23 with 53,557 points in the multi-core test. This achievement, which also included hitting various other milestones, was only possible using liquid nitrogen (LN2) cooling, a method that’s often used for extreme overclocking, but is not practical for everyday consumer use.

The newly leaked Geekbench benchmark score is particularly intriguing because it is believed that the engineering sample was not cooled using LN2. Essentially, this gives us a better idea of what consumers can expect with the upcoming CPU in typical cooling scenarios. As pointed out by Tom’s Hardware, achieving similar overclocking results of up to 6GHz might be possible using off-the-shelf high-performance air cooling or all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooling solutions. This opens the door for enthusiasts to push the boundaries of their systems without needing specialized cooling setups.

Despite the promising benchmarks, it’s essential to approach these results with a degree of skepticism, especially since the Ryzen 9 9950X sample used for testing was an engineering sample. Performance and stability can vary in the final consumer versions.

In a related update, AMD recently announced a delay in the release of its Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, which were originally slated to go on sale on July 31. The new lineup will now be available in the first two weeks of August. Specifically, the Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X will launch on August 8, while the Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 9 9950X will become available starting August 15. The reason behind the delay, according to AMD, is that the initial production units that were shipped did not meet the company’s “full quality expectations.”

Overall, the early results for the Ryzen 9 9950X are highly encouraging and suggest that AMD is set to maintain its competitive edge in the high-end desktop processor market. Enthusiasts and professionals alike will be keenly watching for further developments and official release details to see how these chips perform in real-world scenarios.