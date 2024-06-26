 Skip to main content
A leaked benchmark shows just how fast AMD’s next flagship CPU will be

By
Gaming performance for AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X.
AMD

An engineering sample of the Ryzen 9 9950X processor has surfaced in AIDA64 benchmarks. Shared by Anandtech Forum user igor_kavinsky, the results reveal noticeable performance gains. The Ryzen 9 9950X demonstrates a 45% improvement in AES encryption and a 39% boost in FP32 and FP64 operations over its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 7950X. The results also suggest that the chip offers up to 55% faster performance compared to Intel’s Core i9-13900K, demonstrating notable gains in both floating-point and encryption tasks.

The benchmark results highlight the Ryzen 9 9950X’s strength in AVX-512 workloads, which significantly contribute to its performance gains. AVX-512 provides a substantial boost in specific computational tasks, emphasizing the CPU’s prowess in handling advanced computing needs.

Benchmark Test AMD Ryzen 9 9950X Compared to AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Compared to Intel Core i9-13900K Compared to AMD Threadripper 7975WX
AES (Encryption) 746991 MB/s 45% 55% 11%
FP32 (Floating Point 32-Bit) 110444 KRay/s 39% 60% 13%
FP64 (Floating Point 64-Bit) 59582 KRay/s 39% 60% 16%
The Ryzen 9 9950X is AMD’s next flagship processor, boasting 16 cores and 32 threads, with a combined 80MB of L2+L3 cache and a boost clock speed of 5.7GHz. During the Ryzen 9000 launch at Computex, AMD claimed a 16% increase in instructions per cycle (IPC) performance, which is mostly due to the new Zen 5 architecture built on a 4nm node. The company had also claimed up to 56% performance gains in Blender compared to Intel’s Core i9-14900K and a 21% improvement in Cinebench 2024.

The performance of AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X.
AMD

While these alleged performance gains are promising, it is important to note that the new Ryzen 9000 series CPUs will not surpass the gaming performance of the previous generation’s Ryzen 7000X3D models. AMD’s senior technical marketing manager confirmed this information in an interview that while these new chips will come close, they won’t match the gaming performance of their predecessors equipped with 3D V-Cache. In short, if you are aiming to buy the fastest gaming CPU, you might as well go for the Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

It is expected that preorders for AMD’s Ryzen 9000 chips will begin at 9 a.m. ET on July 31 with pricing starting around $315 for the Ryzen 5 9600X, going up to $610 for the Ryzen 9 9950X.

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal is a Computing writer contributing content around PC hardware, laptops, monitors, and more for Digital Trends.
