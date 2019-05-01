Share

Ahead of AMD’s new-generation graphics card and CPU releases in the next couple of months, Best Buy is having a blowout sale of some major AMD graphics cards and processors and the savings are immense if you get in there early. The XFX RX 580 8GB is just $170 with similarly large discounts for the RX 590 and Vega 56, too. CPUs have been slashed by 10-20% across the board as well, so if you fancy an AMD upgrade, now’s the time to buy.

With the Ryzen 3000 CPUs just around the corner, a number of retailers are slashing prices on Zen+ Ryzen 2000 CPUs to help clear stock and that makes for a great opportunity if you don’t fancy paying early adopter, new-gen prices for a processor upgrade. Best Buy has the top-tier AMD consumer CPU, the eight-core Ryzen 7 2700X, for $300, that’s a near 10% drop from its usual price. It comes with a decent stock cooler and will turbo to 4.1GHz without any effort. If you play around with overclocking, however, you may be able to reach 4.3GHz and even 4.4GHz if you’re lucky — though you might need to upgrade the cooling for that.

A more midrange option is our favorite chip from this generation, the Ryzen 5 2600. Just as capable as the more expensive 2600X if you overclock it, that CPU is just $170 at Best Buy.

If you want to build a new, low-cost machine as a media server or something for very lightweight gaming, the Ryzen 2000 APUs are a great option, too. The 2200G and 2400G can be had for $70 and $140, respectively. They’re not a patch on dedicated CPUs and GPUs, but for a single chip PC solution, they’re very capable.

As great as those CPU deals are though, the GPU offers are even better. The XFX Radeon RX 580 GTS 8GB with dual-fan cooler is just $170 — that’s $90 off of its usual asking price. If you want a little more power for your money, the RX 590 isn’t much more at $200, while the surprisingly competitive Vega 56 can be had for just $300. That’s near RTX 2060 performance at a $50 saving and a perfect card for FreeSync gaming at 1440p.

Although not technically part of the big Best Buy sale, the top-tier AMD card, the Radeon VII is also discounted to $680. If you need serious AMD GPU power, it’s the best card out there are the moment.

