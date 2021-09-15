With Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 releasing next month, AMD put out a YouTube video showing some of the graphical features enabled in the game. If the featurette is anything to go by, PC gamers with AMD graphics cards can expect a massive performance boost using AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).

AMD FSR is a competitor to Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and uses reconstruction techniques to render scenes at a lower resolution and upscale to higher fidelity. The result is a big boost to frame rates. In the case of Far Cry 6, AMD showed the game running between 61 and 63 frames per second (fps) with FSR off and between 87 and 90 fps with FSR on. That represents about a 46% increase in performance.

Unfortunately, there’s a huge caveat to mention. AMD did not show the specs of the PC footage it recorded. We also don’t know what graphics settings were used. The only thing we can confirm is that the frame rate was captured at 60 fps and the video itself was uploaded in 4K ,which means the PC likely recorded raw 4K footage. This points to AMD likely using one of its high end GPUs such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT.

As this is an AMD-sponsored title, Ubisoft obviously made a bunch of optimizations for AMD CPUs and GPUs. The rest of the video showed off ultra-high-resolution textures and support for widescreen resolutions at 60 fps. The footage also showed off ray tracing effects such as shadows and reflections, though the reflections are hybrid (ray tracing combined with traditional screen space reflections).

These very early performance figures (albeit skewed in AMD’s favor) give us a slight peek into what PC gamers can expect, especially those who were fortunate to get their hands on newer AMD graphics cards. Considering the game is optimized for AMD hardware, that might also mean smoother performance on current-gen consoles. Benjamin Hall, world director on Far Cry 6, mentioned in a Reddit AMA that the game would run well on last-gen hardware. Hopefully, this means that the much more powerful PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles will have no problems running at high resolutions or high frame rates.

Far Cry 6 is set to release on October 7 for all last and current-gen consoles, PC, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia.

