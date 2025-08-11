AMD’s new RX 7400 won’t blow your mind — but here’s how it could still be a hit

What’s happened? AMD has just quietly launched the Radeon RX 7400. The GPU belongs to the previous generation of cards, RDNA 3.
- The RX 7400 is a budget GPU with specs to match — it won’t dethrone any of the best graphics cards.
- A successor to the RX 6400, the card offers 28 compute units (CUs), which translates to 1,792 shaders.
- That’s the exact same number of CUs as the recently launched RX 9060, but the cards are one generation apart.
- The card also features 8GB of GDDR6 memory across a 128-bit bus.
- The memory is only clocked at 10.8Gbps, for up to 173 GB/s in bandwidth.
- AMD listed the GPU power as 43 watts, although some sources report 55W. It’s possible it won’t even have an external power connector.
- AMD has yet to announce the official pricing, but the RX 6400 launched at $156 back in 2022.
This is important because: The RX 7400 targets a gap below mainstream cards where efficiency and size matter more than raw speed.
- 43-55W and single-slot make it friendly for cramped cases and office prebuilts.
- Short PCB (~167mm) opens doors for SFF builds that many bigger GPUs can’t fit.
- 8GB VRAM, while not a lot in this day and age, will help AMD beat many budget relics that offered 4GB to 6GB.
- The RX 7400 could be an upgrade over integrated graphics while targeting an affordable price point.
Why should I care? If AMD prices the RX 7400 correctly, it could end up a hit for budget-conscious gamers. It could also find a home in HTPC (home theater) builds.
- The card has a huge appeal for SFF builds. Single-slot, short, and energy efficient, it’ll do well in builds where there’s not much room for hardware to breathe.
- AMD promises to deliver “advanced gaming and streaming experiences at 1080p.” More likely, we’re looking at AAA gaming on medium to high settings at 1080p.
- The RX 6400 was not well-received, but it had its merit for cheaper builds.
- If this card lands around the $130 to $160 price point, it’ll make an excellent alternative to integrated graphics.
Okay, what’s next? Whether the RX 7400 is a hit or not will depend entirely on its price.
- If you’re thinking of buying a GPU, the RX 7400 could be a solid option if it’s cheap.
- Most gamers will benefit from upgrading to a better GPU.
- Other options include the RX 7600 XT 16GB or the RX 9060 XT 16GB, but those are much more expensive.
- There are also 8GB cards to choose from, such as the RTX 5060.