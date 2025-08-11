AMD’s new RX 7400 won’t blow your mind — but here’s how it could still be a hit

What’s happened? AMD has just quietly launched the Radeon RX 7400. The GPU belongs to the previous generation of cards, RDNA 3.

The RX 7400 is a budget GPU with specs to match — it won’t dethrone any of the best graphics cards.

A successor to the RX 6400, the card offers 28 compute units (CUs), which translates to 1,792 shaders.

That’s the exact same number of CUs as the recently launched RX 9060, but the cards are one generation apart.

The card also features 8GB of GDDR6 memory across a 128-bit bus.

The memory is only clocked at 10.8Gbps, for up to 173 GB/s in bandwidth.

AMD listed the GPU power as 43 watts, although some sources report 55W. It’s possible it won’t even have an external power connector.

AMD has yet to announce the official pricing, but the RX 6400 launched at $156 back in 2022.

This is important because: The RX 7400 targets a gap below mainstream cards where efficiency and size matter more than raw speed.

43-55W and single-slot make it friendly for cramped cases and office prebuilts.

Short PCB (~167mm) opens doors for SFF builds that many bigger GPUs can’t fit.

8GB VRAM, while not a lot in this day and age, will help AMD beat many budget relics that offered 4GB to 6GB.

The RX 7400 could be an upgrade over integrated graphics while targeting an affordable price point.

Why should I care? If AMD prices the RX 7400 correctly, it could end up a hit for budget-conscious gamers. It could also find a home in HTPC (home theater) builds.

The card has a huge appeal for SFF builds. Single-slot, short, and energy efficient, it’ll do well in builds where there’s not much room for hardware to breathe.

AMD promises to deliver “advanced gaming and streaming experiences at 1080p.” More likely, we’re looking at AAA gaming on medium to high settings at 1080p.

The RX 6400 was not well-received, but it had its merit for cheaper builds.

If this card lands around the $130 to $160 price point, it’ll make an excellent alternative to integrated graphics.

Okay, what’s next? Whether the RX 7400 is a hit or not will depend entirely on its price.