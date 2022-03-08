  1. Computing

AMD’s RDNA 2 GPU refresh may be just around the corner

Zak Islam
By

The rumored refresh of the RDNA 2 Radeon RX 6000 series of GPUs may be set to launch as soon as next month, according to a new report.

Enthusiast Citizen’s sources indicate that the updated AMD Radeon RX 6950XT, RX 6750XT, and RX 6650XT video cards will launch on either April 20 or April 21.

An AMD Radeon RX 6000-Series graphics card in front of a black and red background.

Strengthening the validity of today’s leak is another tipster mentioning the flagship model of the lineup (RX 6950XT) being scheduled for a mid-April release as well.

As reported by Wccftech, the leak also suggests a fourth card, the Radeon RX 6500 (Non-XT),  is also in the works and will launch alongside the three aforementioned GPUs. It is said to bear similarities with the Radeon RX 6400, but will be geared toward the DIY market exclusively.

The report also reiterated previously rumored performance details for the cards. Specifically, all three graphics cards have seen their memory boosted to 18Gbps. Furthermore, the leaker states the refreshed boards will be “a little more expensive” than the current Navi-based lineup, but that’s to be expected due to the upgraded components.

As for improvements other than the memory upgrade, another reliable industry insider, Moore’s Law is Dead, stated last month that the RDNA 2 Radeon RX 6000 series refresh will not move away from the 7nm node technology that the standard variants utilize. As such, it appears that these upcoming graphics cards will not offer much beyond memory speed enhancements.

However, despite retaining the 7nm node process, “that still leaves room for an above 10% boost when combined with 18Gbps memory.” The tipster therefore believes this performance upgrade is enough to make the 6950XT a “far better product” than Nvidia’s highly anticipated flagship GPU, the RTX 3090 Ti.

Although it seems the previously expected change to the 6nm process node won’t come to fruition, clock speeds for the Radeon RX 6950XT will reportedly exceed 2.5Ghz. Comparatively, as pointed out by Wccftech, current Navi 21 XT & XTXH silicon sport a boost clock of 2250MHz.

In addition to the RX 6950XT, RX 6750XT, and RX 6650XT, the RDNA 2 lineup will also be bolstered with the arrival of upcoming budget GPUs.

Looking beyond RDNA 2, AMD is set to introduce its next-gen RDNA 3 graphics cards in the coming months with its RX 7000 series. These boards will inevitably go head-to-head against Nvidia’s equally powerful RTX 40-series, which is rumored to be launching during September 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

Illuminate your home and party with Vont’s Smart LED Strip Lights

Vont Smart LED Light Strip installed in home.

Best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals for March 2022

Man in cafe working on a laptop wearing Sony WH1000-XM4 wireless over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones.

Best Bluetooth speaker deals for March 2022

JBL Flip 4 in hand

iPhone 13 will turn green at today’s Apple event, claims rumor

iPhone 11 Pro

The best Chromecast deals for March 2022

Google Chromecast Ultra

Best Subwoofer Deals for March 2022

klipsch r 10swi deal february 2022 reference series 12 main

Babylon’s Fall commits gaming’s cardinal sin

A menacing Gallu holding a sword

Best 4K TV Deals for March 2022

Vizio OLED TV

Best iPad deals and sales for March 2022

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

How to watch PlayStation’s March State of Play

Ghostwire Tokyo Tango gameworks E3 2019 Bethesda The Evil Within

Best projector deals for March 2022

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

Best AirPods deals for March 2022: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple airpods pro.

Best OLED TV deals for March 2022: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768