Digital Trends
Computing

An IP address vulnerability took down some Google services for one hour

Arif Bacchus
By
chrome 69 user issues google update

It might have been for just an hour, but some of Google’s services went down on Monday, November 12. The outage was reportedly caused by an improper rerouting of IP addresses and traffic away from usually the listed ports toward China and Russia, Ars Technica reports.

Though the rerouting that caused the outage is not thought to be malicious, it temporarily impacted Spotify and Google Cloud in the United States. Encrypted traffic relating to Google’s own corporate WAN infrastructure and VPN services were also redirected, but not compromised.

Google deems the entire situation “accidental,” according to reports. It was initially caused by a cable company based in Nigeria which improperly rerouted hundreds of Google-owned IP addresses as its own as part of a planned network upgrade. This eventually led to two other Russia and China-based carriers accepting the IP changes. Suspiciously, China Telecom, a provider which was guilty of certain similar IP address re-routes in the past, also accepted the accidental changes and then directed them worldwide.

“We’re aware that a portion of Internet traffic was affected by incorrect routing of IP addresses, and access to some Google services was impacted. The root cause of the issue was external to Google and there was no compromise of Google services,” Google said.

Cloudflare, a Google partner, was also later impacted by a separate IP address misdirection. Part of the same process set by the same Nigerian, Russian, and Chinese cable companies, the changes were quickly and automatically reserved. It all still raised serious concerns about the security of the entire IP address routing infrastructure.

“If there was something nefarious afoot there would have been a lot more direct, and potentially less disruptive/detectable, ways to reroute traffic. This was a big, ugly screw up. Intentional route leaks we’ve seen to do things like steal cryptocurrency are typically far more targeted,” Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince told Ars Technica.

While these changes didn’t last for very long, it still was relatively unnoticed until consumers and customers reported issues. It was reported on Twitter that the IP changes came in five intervals, all of which were corrected within 74 minutes.

Don't Miss

The best web browsers
firefox 55 adds webvr support
Computing

Mozilla’s built-in price-tracking extension makes it easy to shop with Firefox

Mozilla has heard those worries about Black Friday shopping, and is now introducing a new set of experimental extensions which aim to make it easier to find the best deals online.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
HP Spectre x360 15.6-inch
Computing

If you've lost a software key, these handy tools can find it for you

Missing product keys getting you down? We've chosen some of the best software license and product key finders in existence, so you can locate and document your precious keys on your Windows or MacOS machine.
Posted By Jon Martindale
top laptop buying mistakes guide
Computing

Buying a laptop on Black Friday? Don't make one of these rookie mistakes

Shopping for a laptop on Black Friday can win you some excellent deals, but you should also avoid making common mistakes. Check out what to avoid when buying a laptop for Black Friday and what danger signs to be wary of.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Apple Mac Mini 2018
Computing

The Mac mini's price has crept into iMac territory. So how do they compare?

Apple announced a long-awaited update to the Mac mini. Thanks to the updated specs and increase in price, it's begun to creep up to the base model iMac. In this guide, we now put up the specs on the newest refreshed Mac mini against the…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell xps 13 2018 screen hero2
Computing

Our favorite Windows apps will help you get the most out of your new PC

Not sure what apps you should be downloading for your newfangled Windows device? Here are the best Windows apps, whether you need something to speed up your machine or access your Netflix queue. Check out our categories and favorite picks.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

Ray tracing not an option until it comes to all graphics cards, says AMD

Although Nvidia already supports the ray tracing feature on its high-end new GeForce Turning series of chips, AMD seemingly hinted it doesn't feel like ray tracing is ready until it comes to all level of graphics cards. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Product Review

The MacBook Air plays the oldies we love, but the band is getting old

We’ve waited for a long time for an update to the MacBook Air, and Apple finally delivered one. With a lot of features ported over from the MacBook Pro, is this new laptop what Apple fans have always wanted?
Posted By Luke Larsen
best ultra-wide monitors
Computing

Turn your desk into a command center with the best ultrawide monitors

Top of the line ultrawide monitors have the deepest curves, the sharpest colors, and the biggest screens on the market today. You’re going to want one, sooner or later. So why not sooner? These are the best ultrawide monitors you can buy…
Posted By Jon Martindale
Google Pixelbook running Adobe Lightroom CC
Computing

Best Buy is offering the Google Pixelbook for just $699 on Black Friday

Best Buy's steep $300 price cut on the Pixelbook this holiday represents one of the best prices we've seen on Google's premium Chrome OS hardware. The Pixelbook will be priced at just $699.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

Will Chrome remain our favorite web browser with the arrival of newest version?

Choosing a web browser for surfing the web can be tough with all the great options available. Here we pit the latest versions of Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge, and Vivaldi against one another to find the best browsers for most users.
Posted By Mark Coppock
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

AMD Navi: Everything you need to know

With a reported launch in 2019, AMD is focusing on the mid-range market with its next-generation Navi GPU. Billed as a successor to Polaris, Navi promises to deliver better performance to consoles, like Sony's PlayStation 5.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
HTC Vive Pro review
Virtual Reality

Is the Vive Pro better than the original Vive? Our answer might surprise you

HTC Vive vs. Vive Pro, which comes out on top? That's the subject of our latest comparison, which looks at everything from tracking solutions, to controllers, and the brand new headset that could set a new standard for VR.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Microsoft takes up to $330 off of Surface PC bundles in Black Friday promo

'Tis the season for savings at Microsoft. The Surface-maker is offering some nice Black Friday deals on its Surface Pro 6, Go, and Laptop 2 hardware. You'll also find deals on notebooks from HP, Dell, and Lenovo.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen