Digital Trends
Computing

Cloudflare’s privacy-enhancing 1.1.1.1 DNS service comes to iOS and Android

Jon Martindale
By
cloudflare 1111 dns resolver apps

Cloudflare’s privacy-enhancing DNS resolver service, 1.1.1.1, is now available for mobile users on both iOS and Android, thanks to a newly launched application. It’s entirely free for everyone and early reports say that it can help get around government censorship and filtering, as well as speed up website load times in some cases.

The 1.1.1.1 service was initially launched on April 1, 2018, but it was anything but a joke. Designed as an alternative to more traditional DNS resolvers, Cloudflare makes the traffic of people using the service anonymous by deleting all logs within 24 hours and pledging to never sell the information of its users. With over 1,000 servers around the world, Cloudflare claims its 1.1.1.1 service makes it the fastest DNS resolver out there, especially when it comes to accessing sites on the Cloudflare platform. The independent DNSPerf agrees with it too, suggesting that it has a latency as much as 50 percent lower than standouts like Google DNS.

These benefits can now be enjoyed by mobile users too. Improving upon the slightly complicated process of changing DNS server on a Windows PC, Cloudflare is now offering a 1.1.1.1 app. The app itself is bare-bones and walks you through the whole process. Once installed, it gives you a couple of swipe screens to explain what it does and the process behind it, before asking you to toggle on its VPN profile. Once complete, your traffic is protected and your web browsing may even be a little faster.

Note, though, that the Cloudflare service is not a true virtual private network (VPN) service. Although it does offer privacy enhancing features, it doesn’t encrypt your traffic, or truly hide your identity. It might work for watching some overseas content on Netflix or similar, but dedicated VPNs do provide greater privacy. Cloudflare’s service will almost certainly be faster than most VPNs though, so if you don’t fancy using one of the best VPN services, 1.1.1.1 could be a good way to better protect your privacy online.

But how important is privacy, really?

When it came to downloading the app through the Google Play Store, we found it a little hard to find using the general search. You can download the apps directly from these links for Android and iOS, or visit the 1.1.1.1 website to learn more and get links to the app pages directly.

Don't Miss

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
dual monitor wallpaper
Computing

From beautiful to downright weird, check out these great dual monitor wallpapers

Multitasking with two monitors doesn't necessarily mean you need to split your screens with two separate wallpapers. From beautiful to downright weird, here are our top sites for finding the best dual monitor wallpapers for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to change your gmail picture
Computing

How to change your Gmail password in just a few quick steps

Regularly updating your passwords is a good way to stay secure online, but each site and service has their own way of doing it. Here's a quick guide on how to change your Gmail password in a few short steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
ram prices are increasing until third quarter 2017 corsair vengeance led ddr4 memory
Computing

Having enough RAM is important, but stick to these guidelines to save some money

Although not quite as exciting as processors and graphics cards, RAM is one of the most important parts of your PC. Not having enough can hurt performance. So, how much RAM do you need?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Huawei MateBook X Pro review
Computing

Need to combine a PDF? Here's how to get it done on both Windows and Mac

Sometimes juggling multiple files at once is more of a hassle than a convenience, especially when a single file would do. This quick guide will teach you how to combine PDF files on Windows, MacOS, or with online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
free drawing software
Computing

Need a free alternative to Adobe Illustrator? Here are our favorites

Photoshop and other commercial tools can be expensive, but drawing software doesn't need to be. This list of the best free drawing software is just as powerful as some of the more expensive offerings.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
best PDF editors MacBook
Computing

Edit, sign, append, and save with 12 of the best PDF editors

There are plenty of PDF editors to be had online, and though the selection is robust, finding a solid solution with the tools you need can be tough. Here, we've rounded up best PDF editors, so you can edit no matter your budget or OS.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
awesome tech you cant buy yet ft aviator controller feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 1-handed drone control, a pot that stirs itself

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for November 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best Single's Day deals
Deals

Bigger than Black Friday: Don’t miss the best Single’s Day deals

Thanks to AliExpress, Single's Day – the world's largest retail day – is no longer a foreign affair. If you're ready to do some early holiday shopping or want to score some discounts ahead of Black Friday, we've rounded up some of the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
nintendo nes classic mini 2018
Gaming

Got an NES Classic? Here’s how to hack it to play more than 700 games

The NES Classic is terrific for what it is, but Nintendo's discontinued device remains limited in what it can play. Here's how to hack your miniature console and render it compatible with more than 700 games.
Posted By Will Nicol
Dell XPS 13 9370 review |
Product Review

Long live the king! Dell’s new XPS 13 defends its throne with ease

The redesigned Dell XPS 13 doesn’t reinvent the laptop’s winning formula, but does offer much-needed tweaks including the latest Intel hardware and a thinner, lighter body. Is it enough to keep Dell’s laptop at the top of our ratings?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Apple to boost its Amazon presence with listings for iPhones, iPads, and more

Apple is about to start offering more of its kit on Amazon. The tech giant currently only has very limited listings on the shopping site, but the deal will see the arrival of the latest iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amd-ces-2018-Dr.-Lisa-Su
Computing

AMD is pulling ahead in the die shrink race with 7nm CPUs and graphics cards

AMD might have played second fiddle to Intel and AMD for a long time, but it has the potential to leapfrog both when it debuts its new 7nm CPUs and graphics cards in 2019, leading the die-shrink race for the first time in years.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen