One of my favorite iPhone apps is finally coming to Android

Good news, Android users! One of the best iOS apps released this year is finally coming soon to Android.

The app in question is Arc Search. Created by the same company behind the Arc Browser web browser for Mac and Windows, Arc Search is a mobile browser that strongly emphasizes straightforward, simple browsing — with a nice pinch of AI on top.

Since its launch this January, Arc Search has been iPhone-only, but it looks like that will soon change. On Threads, the official Arc account recently posted that “Arc Search coming to Android.” The post also includes a screen recording of the Arc Search app running on an Android phone.

While there’s certainly no shortage of web browsers already available for Android, Arc Search is special. I’ve been using it on my iPhone for the last few months, and it’s quickly become my go-to browser of choice. Why? Because searching on it is just lovely.

When you type in a new search query in Arc Search, you can perform a normal Google Search or tap the Browse for Me button. If you do the latter, Arc Search takes your search, analyzes numerous webpages, and then creates a personalized webpage with a detailed answer to your question, including helpful bullet points, related photos, and source links showing where it pulled its information from. In my experience, it’s the best way to quickly find the answer to just about any question that comes to mind throughout the day.

You can still use Arc Search like a regular web browser, but the Browse for Me feature really sets it apart. It also has an excellent voice search feature, including a Raise to Call Arc mode that allows you to hold your phone to your ear and talk to Arc Search as if it were a person.

Arc Search isn’t the most customizable or feature-rich web browser, but it is one of the most efficient, and that’s precisely why I’ve enjoyed using it so much. It’s become one of the main reasons I reach for my iPhone over whatever Android phone I’m using, so knowing the Android app is coming soon is music to my ears.

The downside is that we don’t know when the Android app will launch, though the team’s Threads post indicates it shouldn’t be too long of a wait.