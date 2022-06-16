AOC is launching one of its newest gaming monitors in regions beyond China, yet this one is a bit different from other displays you might have seen or already own.

One of the most unique offerings on the market, the steeply-priced new Agon Pro AG344UXM sports ultrawide technology, but not on a curved panel.

Looking at the specs, this 1,099 British pound monitor (U.S. pricing has not been announced) sports mini-LED technology, as well as 1,000 nits total brightness and a 3440 x 1440 resolution. This helps accomplish true HDR certification as well as the 97% rating for DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB colorspace. Other notable specs include the 170Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time.

The most important thing, though, is that the panel on the display is flat, which is something you don’t usually see on the best ultrawide monitors. Typically, ultrawide gaming monitors are curved for the added immersive experience.

Port selection on the monitor includes Displayport 1.4, as well as HDMI 2.1, USB-C, and a USB hub with 90 watts of charging. There’s even KVM and picture-in-picture, or picture-by-picture functionality built in, for using the monitor with multiple devices or PCs simultaneously And, for an added immersive experience, AOC includes two 8-watt digital cinema system enhanced speakers so you can save space, and not worry about using your own dedicated speakers on your desk.

RGB lighting, joystick menu controls on the back of the monitor, and a three-sided frameless design cap off the design features on the display. Of course, AOC has got AMD FreeSync support, which reduces screen tear and lag.

We’ve previously explained the benefits mini-LED technology can offer, which include more room for LEDs behind the panel, better contrast and brightness, and less burn-in. Dell’s Alienware 34 combines LCD with OLED, so it will be interesting to see how these monitors can compete against each other, considering both seem to be priced the same.

AOC mentioned that the Agon Pro AG344UXM will be coming to European markets in July 2022. There’s no word yet on when it will come to the United States, or if at all, but based on conversation rates, pricing might be at around $1,148. The monitor was initially announced in March.

