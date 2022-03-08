  1. Computing

Apple extends M1 family with M1 Ultra chip

Jacob Roach
By

Apple announced the new M1 Ultra chip during the Apple Spring Event 2022, building on top of the M1 Pro and M1 Max introduced in the MacBook Pro late last year.

The chip essentially combines multiple M1 dies to create a more powerful processor, and Apple says it’s built for “extreme levels of performance.” Apple says every M1 chip has a secret interconnect, and that the M1 Ultra utilizes this interconnect to connect two processors together.

Feature list for the Apple M1 Ultra processor.

The chip supports up to 128GB of memory, and it features a 20-core CPU and 64-core GPU. Apple says the chip is nearly eight times as fast as the base M1, and it has twice the number of cores the processing units as the M1 Max.

Like previous M1 chips, the M1 Ultra is targeted at power efficiency. Apple says the GPU uses only a third of the power of a common GPU and is up to 90% more efficient than a leading 10-core desktop CPU.

This is a breaking story that will be updated. 

