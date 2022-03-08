  1. Mobile

iPhone SE (2022): Everything we know so far

Andy Boxall
By

Apple has announced the iPhone SE (2022) at the Apple Spring Event 2022. The new smartphone is the latest entry into the brand’s budget range, which began with the iPhone SE in 2016, and continued with the iPhone SE (2020). For the new iPhone SE (2022), Apple has altered the design and added the A15 Bionic processor, ensuring its cheapest iPhone can compete with the wealth of low-cost Android smartphones.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 shown on stage with Tim Cook.

This is a developing story, as the event is ongoing and Apple continues to provide information about the new phone. We will update here as new details are announced, so check back often. To find out what Apple has announced at the event, or what may still be to come, take a look at our roundup here. Alternatively, if you’re not watching and want to, you can find the link to the online event here.

Why is the iPhone SE such a big deal, despite it not being a member of the iPhone 13 family? It has cost $399 for the basic version since it first arrived in 2016, and the low price is a major attraction, along with it being the smallest model in Apple’s range — the screen has always measured just 4-inches — and it has kept the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, a consequence of Apple reusing the iPhone 5S’s design.

