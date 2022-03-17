The best Apple iPhone SE (2022) cases

If you intend to upgrade your iPhone SE (2020) model in favor of Apple’s brand new iPhone SE (2022), available beginning March 19, we have some great news: You do not have to buy a brand new case. The newest iPhone SE third-generation models — sometimes referred to as the iPhone SE 3 — are the exact same dimensions as the SE 2, so you can simply transfer your beloved case to your new phone. That said, if this is your first purchase of an iPhone SE, or you’d like to pick a fresh case for a brand new phone, we’ve gathered some of the best cases available.

Official Apple Silicone Case

Apple’s famous Silicone Case is designed to complement its iPhone SE with a perfectly snug fit, built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops. It slides over the volume buttons, side button, and the exterior of your device with no extra bulk. On the outside, a soft-touch finish feels comfortable and natural in the hand. You never have to remove the case for wireless charging. On the inside, a soft microfiber lining protects your iPhone’s outer casing.

UAG Monarch Series Case

This all-terrain, rugged protective case features five-layer, 20-foot drop protection alongside a shock-resistant core, proprietary armor frame with top-grain leather (or carbon fiber), a polycarbonate shear plate, metal hardware, and impact-resistant rubber surrounding the screen. It provides a traction grip with oversized tactile buttons and is compatible with wireless charging on most third-party chargers.

Spigen Liquid Crystal [2nd Generation] Case

With its thin, minimal design, Spigen’s Liquid Crystal case shows your iPhone SE to its best advantage. It’s constructed with durable, anti-slip TPU to keep your phone lightweight and it’s easy to install and remove. Reinforced buttons promise quick responsiveness, and it’s covered with a transparent back.

Smartish Slim Case — Gripmunk

The Gripmonk offers just the right amount of grip to make it easy to hang on to your phone. Four corner air-pockets protect your phone in case it manages to elude your grasp, while the bezeled front safely elevates your phone’s screen away from rough surfaces. Beyond that, the case is slim and durable with buttons that feature a satisfying click and it’s compatible with wireless chargers.

Zagg Gear4 Wembley Palette

The Wembley Palette’s slim design lets your iPhone SE 3 slip easily in your pocket and looks sleek and stylish in your hand. Made of polycarbonate, TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), and reinforced with D3O material, it maintains tough outer case protection with a lightweight feel. It’s designed to provide a thin shield to protect against bumps and drops. Add to that 10-foot (3-meter) drop protection, reinforced edges, and wireless charging compatibility.

OtterBox Defender Series Pro Case

OtterBox’s rugged Defender Series Pro is the iPhone SE case that delivers everyday pro-level protection and antimicrobial defense. It features drop protection with a rugged grip, a built-in screen protector, and a holster that works as a belt clip and a kickstand. Its silver-based antimicrobial technology protects the exterior against common bacteria. The raised edge shields the camera and screen against impact. It’s also Qi wireless charging compatible.

Caseology Parallax

The Parallax design is a Caseology favorite that features a durable, double bumper and patterned body made from military-grade components. It’s drop-test certified with an ergonomic, tactile design. The slim 3D exterior offers enhanced ergonomics and a secure grip with extra raised bezels for the screen. It’s wireless charging and screen protector compatible.

