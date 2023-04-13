 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Here’s when Apple’s AR glasses could finally go on sale

Alex Blake
By

Right now, almost all the chatter around Apple’s secret projects is focused on the company’s Reality Pro mixed-reality headset. But now one well-known analyst has issued a new report shining a light on Apple’s upcoming augmented reality (AR) glasses — and set out a projected release date for the hush-hush device.

The news comes from Apple guru Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a solid track record when it comes to leaks and predictions surrounding the Cupertino giant. According to Kuo, Apple’s AR glasses could launch in 2026 or 2027 at the earliest.

Apple iGlasses

That means they’re still some way out, and the Reality Pro headset is expected to launch much sooner (at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, by most estimations). So don’t expect to see them any time soon.

Related

Still, it’s more encouraging than the news we received in January when journalist Mark Gurman claimed Apple had suspended its AR glasses project entirely. Gurman believed that the glasses were “many years away” from release — if they even saw the light of day at all.

Related Videos

Now, though, the project appears to be back on track. Either Apple has overcome the problems it faced earlier in the year, or someone’s source is mistaken.

A metalens ‘killer application’

iphone face id

Kuo’s report focuses on metalens, an emerging technology that uses nanostructures to focus light in a similar way that thicker curved lenses do at the moment. Kuo explains that Apple could start using metalens tech for iPad Face ID covers in 2024. After that, it could find its way into the iPhone’s Face ID cover in 2025 or 2026, with the latter date being more likely.

If all goes well, those adoptions would pave the way for Apple to use metalens tech in its Apple glasses project. But because that all hinges on how well metalens performs in Face ID, Apple might take a cautious approach with its AR glasses — which could push the launch window back.

In other words, the 2026 or 2027 dates for the glasses should be seen as the earliest time we could see the product. So in the end, perhaps Gurman and Kuo’s predictions have more in common than you would imagine: the glasses do appear to be “many years away” from hitting the shelves.

While that might be the case, Kuo believes the AR glasses will be the “killer application” for metalens tech. We’ll have to wait and see how well Apple’s glasses do — if they ever launch — but at least we now have a release window to keep an eye on.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
We now know why Apple’s Reality Pro headset was delayed
A rendering of four Apple mixed-reality headsets (Reality Pro) in various colors sitting on a surface.

Until last week, Apple’s Reality Pro mixed-reality headset was expected at a spring event. Yet that news was spoiled when Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported that the device had been pushed back to June, and he has now shared exactly why that is -- along with another surprising revelation.

Why June, you ask? Well, that’s when Apple hosts its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), a massive showcase event where developers can learn about the latest Apple software releases and get hands-on in a weeklong series of demonstrations and seminars.

Read more
Apple’s secret VR headset just leaked an ingenious idea
A rendering of an Apple mixed-reality headset (Reality Pro) in a gray color seen from the front.

Apple’s Reality Pro mixed-reality headset is probably just a few months from launching, but we’re still seeing the company’s top-secret ideas seeping out into the wild. The latest leak shows one way you might be able to control things in Apple’s metaverse -- and it’s a pretty unusual concept.

According to a recently granted patent (number 2023/0042447 A1), Apple is exploring the idea of using an Apple Pencil as a sort of virtual reality (VR) controller. The idea is that your hand holding the Apple Pencil could be displayed in the mixed-reality world that you see through the headset, overlaying it onto augmented reality (AR) elements.

Read more
Here’s why Apple’s VR headset may become an ‘expensive flop’
A model poses with a Meta Quest Pro over a colorful background.

Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset risks becoming a “high-profile flop” due to its high price and the wariness of potential customers. That’s according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who lays out numerous hurdles the headset has to clear if it isn’t to end up an embarrassment for Apple.

So far, most leaks and rumors surrounding the headset have been more or less positive, touting the highly advanced technology the product is said to contain. The price, however, has been a point of contention, and it is that point that could drag down Apple’s efforts, the report claims.

Read more