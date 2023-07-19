 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apple’s secret AR glasses may have this genius feature for spectacle users

Alex Blake
By

Apple’s Vision Pro headset has got the entire tech world talking, but it’s still unclear exactly how it will work with the prescription lenses used by spectacle wearers around the world. Get it right and it could be a beautifully seamless experience — get it wrong and Apple risks alienating potentially millions of users. It’s a crucial obstacle to overcome.

Apple has said it will let you add special prescription lenses to the Vision Pro, but pricing is uncertain, and they could cost as much as $600 a pop according to journalist Mark Gurman. Now, though, a fresh patent for Apple’s upcoming augmented reality (AR) glasses shows that there could be a much better — and cheaper — way to do it.

Apple iGlasses

The patent explains how the lenses in future wearable devices — such as a pair of AR glasses — could be adjusted on the fly until they match your prescription. This could be done while you wear them, meaning there would be no need to switch out lenses or keep trying inserts that aren’t right for you.

Related

One way this could be done is by letting you aim your vision at an object in the distance. You could then use a control device to adjust the strength of the lenses until the object comes into focus.

Recommended Videos

Interestingly, Apple’s patent says you could rotate the Digital Crown on an Apple Watch until your lenses achieve the proper focus. That sounds like a pretty intuitive way to make quick tweaks to the AR glasses.

Quick and free

A person wearing Apple's Vision Pro headset.
Apple

Unfortunately, it sounds like this clever system won’t make it into the Vision Pro, as Apple has already explained that it has worked with lens maker Zeiss to provide a series of prescription lenses that can be swapped in or out of the headset. That’s a potentially cumbersome process, and with the lenses projected to cost anywhere between $300 and $600, the costs could quickly mount up.

The beauty of the idea described in Apple’s recent patent, however, is that it wouldn’t need any additional purchases. The lenses of the AR glasses would be adjustable by nature, so you’d just need a quick (and free) calibration process to get them set up correctly.

Apple’s AR glasses aren’t expected to launch for many years, with Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicting they could be released in 2026 or 2027 at the earliest. That gives Apple plenty of time to get the lens system right, which will be vital given the glasses will replace the spectacles many people wear every day.

As this is just a patent, it may never come to fruition. Apple is known to explore all sorts of ideas in its patents that it never brings to market. Still, it’s interesting to see how the company is trying to solve the problem of prescription lenses in its products. If it goes well, Apple’s AR glasses could offer a much more streamlined experience than that found in some rival devices.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
Apple’s VR headset has no killer app, prominent leaker warns
A woman using a VR headset at a desk with an Apple MacBook,

Apple’s Reality Pro headset lacks a clear focus and has no killer app that will make it a must-have item. That’s the warning from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman based on information from his industry sources, and it comes just a few weeks before Apple’s much-fêted device gets released to the public.

Yet it’s not all bad news, and Apple has been here before with other products that have eventually come good. The question is whether the Cupertino giant can make its mixed-reality headset a success before the public loses interest.

Read more
New leak reveals exactly how Apple’s VR headset will work
A man using a virtual reality headset with controllers.

Apple’s forthcoming Reality Pro headset hasn’t even launched, yet it’s already been plagued by negative stories and general skepticism about its prospects. Yet a new report claims Apple is going to come out swinging with a full gamut of blockbuster apps and games for its high-end device, all in an attempt to win over wary customers.

First reported by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple is apparently building a host of apps and experiences that will entice people to shell out around $3,000 for the mixed-reality headset. These will include games, workouts, collaboration tools, and much more, with a mixture of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) options.

Read more
Apple’s FaceTime may soon give you gesture control superpowers
apple announces next mac os update wwdc 2022 continuity camera ventura macbook lifestyle

If you’re tired of the hassle that comes with using video-calling apps, Apple might soon have the solution. That’s because the company has patented an ingenious system that would recognize in-air gestures when you’re on a FaceTime call, helping you quickly perform all sorts of tasks that are pretty tedious at the moment.

The invention (patent number 20230109787) explains how some aspects of video calls can be “cumbersome and inefficient,” a sentiment millions of people forced to work from home during the pandemic can probably identify with. When it takes multiple key presses and mouse clicks to do even simple things on a video call, Apple contends, your time and energy are wasted.

Read more