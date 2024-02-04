 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Vision Pro headset proves buggy for prominent Apple tipster

Trevor Mogg
By
A person wears an Apple Vision Pro in a dim room.
Apple’s Vision Pro headset reached the first customers on February 2. Apple

Apple’s new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset appears to be the buggiest first-generation device ever launched by the tech giant.

That’s the opinion of Mark Gurman, Bloomberg reporter and a reliable Apple tipster who in the last few years has offered a slew of reliable leaks about the Vision Pro’s development.

Recommended Videos

Gurman picked up his own Vision Pro during the device’s launch day on Friday, and since then he’s been putting it through its paces.

Related

Writing on social media on Sunday, Gurman said: “The Vision Pro software makes the device the buggiest first-gen Apple product I’ve used. Some things don’t work properly or consistently.”

Though he has yet to share any examples, he added that as a result, “software updates will need to come more rapidly and often than on prior products. And when they do, I believe it’ll be incredible.”

In another post, Gurman compared the Vision Pro to other Apple devices, suggesting that Apple’s first smartphone ran much more smoothly when it came out. “The iPhone wasn’t buggy from what I recall; It was just missing a lot. The Watch was buggy, but less so; its hardware was behind. The Vision Pro does a ton and its hardware is well ahead. That’s not a bad start.”

In his latest Power On newsletter shared on Sunday, the Bloomberg reporter also talked about his experience on Friday when he went to an Apple Store to collect his new Vision Pro headset, noting how the procedure is actually fairly complex as it includes an in-depth demonstration of the device, as well as a fitting session for comfort and also to ensure that the appropriately sized light seal is added.

In fact, Gurman found the process of selecting the ideal light seal to be the trickiest part of the setup. Light was bleeding in from the bottom during the demonstration, he said, and he ended up buying a second seal so that he could try both at home (he’s since returned one but says he could yet swap it out).

The new Vision Pro owner also said that as other reviewers had been raving about the video quality, it was “hard not to be slightly underwhelmed” when he saw it for himself, while also adding that he was pleasantly surprised to discover that the device didn’t feel as heavy on his head as he’d been expecting.

He added that his early belief is that Apple’s Vision Pro headset will be “the ultimate movie-watching gadget, a great videoconferencing machine, and an alternative to laptops for light computing on the go.”

Check out some of the best Vision Pro apps that are available at launch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Apple shares new Vision Pro ad just days before launch
A woman wearing the Vision Pro on a flight.

Hello Apple Vision Pro

Apple has dropped a new Vision Pro ad just a few days before the launch of the new device. You can watch it above.

Read more
Does the Vision Pro work with glasses and contacts?
An Apple employee shows a person how to use a Vision Pro headset at an Apple Store.

Apple gave the Vision Pro headset incredible clarity. We know this even before the release date because a few people have received an invitation from Apple to try the Vision Pro for a brief time. In a few more days, the Vision Pro will launch more widely, so you can make an appointment at an Apple Store to check out the Vision Pro for yourself.

None of that matters, though, if people who wear glasses can't use prescription lenses to enjoy the Vision Pro's large, sharp screens. That might be one of the most important questions to answer for more than half of the U.S. population that wear glasses or contact lenses -- and the answer isn't great.
Apple Vision Pro with glasses
The Apple Vision Pro works with Zeiss optical inserts for vision correction. Apple

Read more
The Apple Vision Pro app situation: the good, the bad, and the ugly
A man wearing the Vision Pro using floating keyboard while looking at virtual screens.

With Apple’s Vision Pro headset almost upon us, a lot of questions are being asked about the apps it will have when it launches. How many there will be? What will they be like to use. Are big-name developers are getting on board? We’ve all been wondering what Apple has got in store for us.

It’s not all a total mystery, though. With just a week before the Vision Pro starts arriving in people’s hands, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of the headset’s app situation. Some of it sounds exciting and some of it could be downright ugly -- but if Apple hopes to build a new platform out of the Vision Pro, app support will be key.
The good: 3D movies, iPad apps

Read more