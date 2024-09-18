 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The Vive Focus Vision is premium VR headset that’s actually made for gamers

By
HTC Vive Focus Vision is designed for location-based VR and PC VR gaming.
HTC Vive Focus Vision is designed for location-based VR and PC VR gaming. HTC

Most XR and VR headsets these days want to be about everything except gaming, despite it being the largest demographic for headset buyers. Well, no longer. HTC Vive just launched a new VR headset called the Focus Vision, and it’s being explicitly targeted at PC gamers.

While it shares a name with Apple’s Vision Pro, HTC is targeting different markets such as PC VR gamers, in addition to location-based VR venues and enterprise users.

Recommended Videos

The Focus line of Vive headets have been more oriented toward those latter use cases, which makes the Focus Vision a slight departure, though HTC clearly still has location-based venues in mind. The Vive Focus Vision is designed to quickly adjust for multiple users with quick-swap battery packs, automatic IPD adjustment, and easily replaceable face and head pads.

HTC Vive Focus Vision appears on a white background.
HTC

As a Vive Focus model, it’s not as svelte as the Vive XR Elite, which earned a place on our guide to the best VR headsets for your PC. HTC Vive designed the Focus Vision to be an adaptable and durable headset with room for advanced features like eye-tracking and visually lossless DisplayPort quality.

The Focus Vision comes with two controllers, but eye-, hand-, and environment-tracking means you can navigate settings and some apps with only your hands. Improved passthrough 16MP cameras support high-quality stereoscopic mixed-reality experiences.

HTC Vive Focus Vision and controllers appear on a white background.
HTC

The headset features a sharp 2448 x 2448 resolution, wide 120-degree field of view, and 90Hz refresh rate. This is an improvement over the specs of the Vive XR Elite, notably with its higher resolution and slightly wider field of view. In fact, the specs match up with the more Enterprise-targeted Vive Focus 3, although that headset costed a few hundred dollars more.

There’s even an option for 120Hz refresh rates via DisplayPort that should arrive before the end of 2024.

The HTC Vive Focus Vision has a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR Gen 1 chip so it can work as a standalone VR headset and run Viveport games and apps. It’s loaded with 16GB of memory, 128GB of storage, and has a microSD card slot to expand storage up to 2TB.

HTC Vive Focus Vision can connect wirelessly or over DisplayPort.
HTC Vive Focus Vision can connect wirelessly or over DisplayPort. HTC

For consumers, the HTC Vive Focus Vision sells for $999 and is now available for preorder at the Vive website. Customers that purchase before October 17, 2024, will receive a free Vive Wired Streaming Kit, which normally costs $149. The Business Edition costs $1,299.

In many ways, this is old-school premium PC VR, which has fallen out of favor compared to the popular and more mainstream Quest 3. That headset will likely remain a popular option because of its affordable price, but the Vive Focus Vision is targeting a different demographic. It’s worth noting that Meta Connect is just next week, where the company is expected to launch its next VR headset, reportedly called the Quest 3S.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan is a Computing Writer living in Nova Scotia, Canada. A tech-enthusiast since his youth, Alan stays current on what is…
Watch Apple’s new ‘Get Ready’ ad for its Vision Pro headset
A screenshot from Apple's Vision Pro ad released in January 2024.

Apple’s Vision Pro headset -- the company’s most significant product launch since the Apple Watch in 2015 -- is almost here.

The eagerly awaited mixed-reality goggles will be available to preorder in the U.S. starting January 19 ahead of an official launch on February 2, the tech giant revealed on Monday. Other countries are expected to follow soon after.

Read more
The best VR apps for 2023
oculus quest review lifestyle 5

If you have one of the best VR headsets, such as the new Meta Quest 3, you might be wondering what you can do with it. Beyond the best VR games, there's a whole world of apps to explore too.

VR apps can immerse you in any scenario or augment your actual surroundings with mixed-reality graphics. You can hang out and work with friends located anywhere in the world, watch movies on a giant cinema screen, learn about atomic bonds with molecules scaled up to fill the room, create 3D models with a swipe of your hand, and much more. Here are the best ones to try out to get the most out of your VR headset.
Google Earth VR (free)
Google Earth VR — Bringing the whole wide world to virtual reality

Read more
HTC just fixed a major shortcoming of standalone VR headsets
Tech of the Week HTC Vive Tracker

HTC Vive recently announced a new virtual reality tracker specifically designed for standalone VR headsets like the Vive XR Elite and Vive Focus 3. The VR division of this tech giant also makes base stations and motion-tracking hardware that's required for most PC VR headsets.

In VR, your head motion is detected by sensors in the headset while your hand position is captured by the controllers. What's missing is body tracking. That means the game or app has no way of knowing for certain where your feet and hips are. That's why trackers are needed.

Read more