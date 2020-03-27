  1. Computing

Apple might launch ‘several’ ARM-based Mac desktops and laptops in 2021

By

Apple may be going all in on its quest to ditch Intel in favor of in-house processors. In a new research note obtained by MacRumors, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the Cupertino, California-based manufacturer will introduce “several” new Mac notebooks as well as desktop computers next year.

As rumored before, these new Macs will be powered by ARM-based processors instead of the x86 ones they’ve come with for ages. Switching to the ARM architecture, Kuo believes, will bring down processor costs by 40 to 60 percent and enable Apple to offer a more diverse Mac lineup.

In addition to that, ARM-based computers have plenty more advantages over their x86 counterparts. Since they’re usually reserved for mobile devices, they consume less power which eventually leads to longer endurance and can function in more compact designs — making them ideal for on-the-go productivity, a trait customers increasingly seek nowadays.

What’s more intriguing here is that Apple’s also developing desktop computers with ARM processors. Even though Apple’s mobile processors for the iPad Pro are known to be quite powerful for their form factors, it’s unclear how the company plans to integrate them inside iMacs. Plus, ARM chips are low-power components, so there’s also the question of how they will perform while being always connected to an active power source.

Meanwhile, Apple is bolstering its line of iPad Pro tablets with trackpad support. Therefore it remains to be seen how the company will position these ARM-based products.

However, as we’ve seen in the case of Windows PCs, the success of ARM-based computers hinges strongly on software support. Their upsides over x86 won’t kick in until third-party Mac developers update their apps. Microsoft’s Surface Pro X, for instance, had an especially bumpy launch due to the absence of ample ARM-compatible apps. It’s possible we may hear more on macOS’ updates for ARM computers at Apple’s forthcoming online-only annual developer conference.

The new research note falls in line with Kuo’s earlier prediction where he said Apple will likely introduce new MacBooks with its own chips by late 2020 or early 2021.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple considered bringing the notch to the Mac, and it could still happen

iMac Face ID notch

MacBook Pro 2020: Everything you need to know about Apple’s next laptops

apple macbook pro 16 inch review ry 11

Cheap Macs: Huge discounts on Mac Mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro

apple mac mini macbook air pro deal bh photo video home office deals 2016 hero 1200x9999

MacBook Pro vs. iPad Pro

iPad Pro (2018) review

The best printer deals of March 2020

best printer deals - Canon Pixma TS3122

Apple may reopen some of its stores in the first half of April

ron johnson apple store interview abu dhabi

Top Wi-Fi problems and how to fix them

What is Windows Polaris?

How to uninstall Windows 10

Dell XPS 15 vs. Apple MacBook Pro 16

Cheap 4K Monitors: High-res, plus-size screens on sale starting at only $330

samsung ur55 benq ew3270u 4k monitor deals best buy walmart work from home sale

Apple reportedly working on an AR headset with Vive-like controllers

HTC Vive Pro

How to download a Windows 10 ISO file legally, and install Windows 10 from it

windows 10 adoption slowing home screen user

How to use Zoom

How to make Windows 10 look like Windows 7