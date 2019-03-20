Digital Trends
Computing

If you have $5,200, Apple has 256GB of RAM for your iMac Pro

Michael Archambault
By
Apple iMac Pro News

Apple spent the past few days introducing newly refreshed iPads and Macs, in addition to the second generation of its AirPod wireless earbuds, but one small detail that may have been missed is the iMac Pro’s new capacity for a mindnumbing amount of RAM. How much memory is ideal for your current workload? If you think that answer might be 256GB of 2,666MHz DD4 ECC RAM, then Apple has you covered, as long as you have $5,200 to spare.

With most machines offering 8GB or 16GB of RAM out of the box, it is no surprise that the new 256GB option is only on Apple’s highest-end machine, and comes in at a staggering price. The new RAM offering for the iMac Pro is up to 32 times more than that of the typical computer sold today. Additionally, the RAM continues to feature ECC or Error-Correcting Code, which is typically found within servers, a feature that allows RAM to detect and correct forms of data corruption.

While the 256GB RAM option may seem a bit ridiculous to most of us, it can be used in intense development environments. Software from Adobe’s Creative Cloud is known to handle vast amounts of RAM when given the option — a scenario that a video editor working on 8K footage from a Red Dragon camera is likely to see in their workflow.

The price can cause jaws to drop, but how unreasonable is Apple being for requesting $5,200 for 256GB of RAM? When checking with a popular electronics provider, such as NewEgg, the most extensive offering it sells when it comes down to memory is 64GB DDR3 RAM, with each stick averaging around $600 to $700 for a single stick — it is worth noting that not only would you need four sticks, but not of the offerings are DD4 or offering ECC.

The average person has no need for 256GB of RAM at this point, but we won’t criticize the possibility for the future; after all, wasn’t 640kB once all anyone would ever need? In the meantime, those running intensive applications now have a new option to consider when configuring their iMac Pros, let’s hope their pockets run deep enough.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Fi: Phones, plans, pricing, perks, and more explained
angry birds ar isle of pigs brings 3d demolition into your living room feat
Gaming

Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs brings 3D demolition into your living room

Angry Birds is releasing its next entry in the spring of 2019 - with a new spin. Bringing 3D environments and destruction, Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs uses augmented reality to add a new dimension to a classic series.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
apple watch series 4
Deals

Amazon drops price on Apple Watch Series 4 with a rare deal

Since Apple first unveiled the Series 4, the price for one has pretty much held fast. This has finally started to change with a nice little $15 discount on Amazon. If you've been wanting the newest Apple Watch, now is a great time.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple TV OLED rumors
Movies & TV

Netflix confirms it won’t be a part of Apple’s new video-streaming service

Netflix has confirmed that subscribers to Apple's new video streaming service won't have the option to view Netflix content on it. Apple is set to unveil its new TV service next week.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Mujjo iPad Mini Sleeve
Mobile

Here are 15 of our favorite iPad Mini cases, covers to protect your tiny tablet

We take a look at the best iPad Mini cases and covers on the market. We have cases in a range of styles and prices, with all sorts of distinguishing features. If you have an Apple iPad Mini 4 or iPad Mini 5 then get a case now.
Posted By Simon Hill
more colors storage and apple music for newly refreshed ipod touch new
Home Theater

What year is this? Apple might drop a new iPod tomorrow

After two days of surprise hardware releases that have brought us new iPads and iMacs, rumor has it that we may see an update of Apple's iPod as soon as tomorrow, sparking a mixture of nostalgia and curiosity.
Posted By Parker Hall
uber softbank investment stock
Cars

Say goodbye to Uber for good: Here's how to cut ties with the ridesharing service

If you thought that deleting the Uber app would also delete your account, think again. You'll have to deactivate your account, then wait 30 days in order to do so. Here, we outlined how to delete your Uber account once and for all.
Posted By Brie Barbee, Kailla Coomes
how to replace a lost or broken airpod charging case apple airpods 0001 review
Product Review

Simple and reliable, Apple's AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds

Apple’s AirPods wireless headphones have dominated the market essentially since they hit stores in December 2016. Though not without some faults, they cracked the connectivity code to rank among the best fully wireless earbuds you can…
Posted By Caleb Denison
what generation latest ipad mini 4
Mobile

Apple iPad Mini 5 vs. iPad Mini 4: What’s new in Apple’s long-awaited refresh?

The long-awaited refresh of the iPad Mini is finally here, but just how big an upgrade does the iPad Mini 5 represent? We compare it to the outgoing iPad Mini 4 in various categories to delve into the differences and pick a winner.
Posted By Simon Hill
Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review profile
Computing

The iMac finally got updated, but how does it compare to the Mac mini?

Apple announced a long-awaited update to the Mac mini. Thanks to the updated specs and increase in price, it's begun to creep up to the base model iMac. In this guide, we now put up the specs on the newest refreshed Mac mini against the…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Should you buy the affordable MacBook Air, or is the MacBook Pro worth the price?

Though they both share Retina Displays and similar keyboards, there are still some specs differences and other changes that differentiate the new 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. In this guide, we stack the two up against each other.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
apple watch bands spring 2019 new hermes face
Wearables

Spring is here, and Apple’s beautiful new Watch bands will help you celebrate

Apple knows that seasons matter in the fashion world, and has refreshed its most popular Apple Watch bands to celebrate the arrival of spring. See them all, including our new favorite teal versions, here.
Posted By Andy Boxall
project fi
Mobile

Google Fi: Phones, plans, pricing, perks, and more explained

Google's wireless service, formerly Project Fi, now goes by the name of Google Fi, and it's now compatible with a majority of Android phones, as well as iPhones. Here's everything you need to know about Google Fi.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
new apple airpods wireless charging 2019 3
Deals

Get your hands (and ears) on Apple’s new AirPods — here’s where to find them

Apple's new AirPods with wireless charging are the latest version of the much-loved wireless earbuds. Unfortunately, they aren't widely available yet. Here's where you can find them right now, and where they will show up soon.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen, Simon Cohen
apple airpower feature
Mobile

Apple’s AirPower wireless charging mat may be coming soon

At its September event in 2017, Apple unveiled the AirPower, a new wireless charging mat that will allow you to charge multiple devices at one time. It has not yet been released. Here's everything we know about the device so far.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu