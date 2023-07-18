 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The M3 MacBook Pro may launch sooner than anyone expected

Alex Blake
By

Earlier this week, we learned that Apple’s next batch of Macs loaded with M3 chips could be set to launch in the fall. Today, a fresh report claims they could arrive ahead of schedule — but there are reasons to be doubtful.

The idea comes from a paywalled DigiTimes report (via MacRumors), which cites “industry sources” to claim that Apple will introduce a new MacBook Pro — complete with a 3-nanometer Apple silicon chip that will boast improved performance and efficiency — as soon as the third quarter of 2023. That quarter runs from July 1 until September 30.

Fortnite running on a Macbook M1.

The MacBook Pro that DigiTimes refers to is presumably the 13-inch MacBook Pro, as this hasn’t been tweaked since 2022, whereas the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro laptops received a fresh upgrade as recently as January 2023. That makes them unlikely candidates for another update this year.

Related

Aside from the 13-inch MacBook Pro, M3 upgrades could also be coming to the 24-inch iMac and the 13-inch MacBook Air later in 2023. That’s according to a report from journalist Mark Gurman, although DigiTimes apparently makes no mention of these devices.

Recommended Videos

An unusual release date

The 13-inch MacBook Pro, viewed at an angle from the back.

There is a potential problem with DigiTimes’ timeline, however. Given the Apple events that are expected this year — and the company’s longstanding custom of launching new Macs after new iPhones in the fall — a third quarter launch for the MacBook Pro seems unlikely.

Apple is widely expected to launch its iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 lineup at a September event, as is the company’s tradition. Macs usually follow behind that, either in October or November. It’s very unusual for new MacBooks to launch in the third quarter, suggesting you should take DigiTimes’ claim with a dose of skepticism.

Yet it’s not totally unknown for Apple to unveil a new MacBook in the third quarter. After all, the M2 MacBook Air was revealed in July 2022, while both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro were updated in July 2019. That means we can’t quite rule out the DigiTimes report entirely.

Whatever the case, it would be worth keeping an eye on the moves Apple makes during this year’s third quarter. You never know, the next generation of MacBook Pro laptops may be here before you know it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
Here’s why Apple’s M3 MacBook chip could destroy its rivals
Apple's M2 MacBook Air is super thin and light.

Apple’s next round of M2 Macs is only a few weeks from being announced at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), but a new leak has already revealed the top-secret follow-up that is due out later this year, long after the WWDC dust has settled.

That’s because Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has just spilled the beans on Apple’s M3 chip line-up, including hardware specifications for the M3 Pro that will likely find its way into the next MacBook Pro laptop. It’s the first time we’ve seen this level of detail for what could be one of the most exciting chips in recent years.

Read more
Apple’s next MacBooks and iPads could be in serious trouble
The MacBook Pro open on a wooden table.

Hype has been growing for Apple’s upcoming M3 chips, which are expected to splash down in a slate of Macs and iPads later this year. Yet one leaker has come along to spoil the party and has claimed that we won’t see anything of the sort until 2024.

That idea comes from Twitter leaker Revegnus, who tweeted that there would be “No M3 Mac or iPad for this year.” That will be disappointing news to anyone looking forward to laying their hands on the latest and greatest Apple silicon chips in the coming months.

Read more
Apple’s Reality Pro headset may launch sooner than anyone expected
A woman reaching out while wearing a VR headset.

Apple’s mixed-reality headset is probably the company’s worst-kept secret at this point, and multiple rumors have claimed it will launch at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. What’s less clear is when the device will actually go on sale, but a fresh report might have just leaked this top-secret detail.

The information comes from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News (machine translation), which has just released a report on the Reality Pro headset. In that report, the outlet claims Apple is in a “final sprint” to get the product ready, suggesting it is almost ready to ship.

Read more