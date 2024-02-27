 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

Whatever you do, don’t buy a MacBook Air right now

Alex Blake
By
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air placed on a desk with its lid closed.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Got your eye on a shiny new MacBook Air? We can’t blame you, they’re fantastic laptops. But before you pull the trigger, you should consider holding off for a few more weeks.

At some point in March, Apple is expected to unveil a new generation of the MacBook Air, either at an event or via a press release. This forthcoming laptop will reportedly come loaded with Apple’s new M3 chip, giving the MacBook Air a notable performance boost.

Recommended Videos

The issue is that if you buy an M2 MacBook Air right now, you could come to regret it when Apple updates its laptop line-up. You’ll end up with a laptop whose performance is quickly outdone, all without even saving any money. If you can, hold on for another couple of weeks.

Related

New chips are imminent

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air placed on a desk.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The main reason you should hold off on buying a MacBook Air is the fact that new chips are imminent. While we’re not expecting the MacBook Air to get Apple’s high-end M3 Pro or M3 Max chips, the fact that it will soon come with the baseline M3 is reason enough to wait.

Apple has said that the M3 provides a 35% CPU boost and 65% GPU improvement over the M1, which are along the lines of what we saw comparing the chips in the M1 iMac and M3 iMac. Apple hasn’t directly compared the M3 to the M2, but it’s clear that the GPU is where you’ll find the biggest gains.

Of course, the biggest performance jump comes when opting for the M3 Max chip. In our Cinebench R24 test, the M3 Max scored 56% higher than the M2 Max, which is a phenomenal increase. Sure, we can’t guarantee that kind of improvement in the M3 compared to the M2, but the M3 uses the same 3nm manufacturing process as the M3 Max, so it should see a solid generational leap.

If performance is important to you, however, chances are you should be shopping for an M3 Pro or M3 Max MacBook Pro rather than the MacBook Air. But everyone can appreciate a faster chip, and when it comes from a value standpoint, that’s something absolutely worth waiting for.

Price drop patience

A person holds a MacBook Air at Apple's Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) in 2023.
Apple

So, what if you don’t care about improved performance and are more interested in the MacBook Air for its portability and silent operation? Well, even if that’s the case, waiting has benefits.

Third-party retailers usually drop the prices of previous-gen tech when a new Apple product launches. In this case, we can expect the M2 MacBook Air to see some tasty discounts right around the time Apple unveils the M3 model.

In fact, the bargains probably won’t be limited to third-party outlets. Apple has taken to offering an older MacBook Air as a kind of budget option in the line-up — right now, that role is played by the M1 MacBook Air. Once the M3 model comes out, we’d expect the M2 MacBook Air to replace the M1 version as the wallet-friendly option. It’ll be the same laptop you can buy now but with a healthy saving applied on top.

That means waiting makes sense, even if you don’t care how good the M3 chip is. The MacBook Air has been stuck on the M2 for a while, but the upcoming price drops could make it a much more attractive purchase.

Consider your options

The keyboard and trackpad on Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Unlike what we saw with the M2 MacBook Air models, this time, both the 13-inch MacBook Air and its 15-inch sibling will almost certainly get updated at the same time. So you don’t want to make the mistake of buying an M2 15-inch MacBook Air now, thinking that only the 13-inch model will be refreshed next month. They’ll both come at the same time, so regardless of which size MacBook Air you want, the advice remains the same: you should wait.

If you’re absolutely desperate to get the MacBook experience right now, there’s another (laptop-like) option that might be worth looking into: the iPad Pro. You can get the 11-inch version and pair it up with Apple’s Magic Keyboard case to get a more portable device than the MacBook Air and doubles up as a standalone tablet.

I wouldn’t recommend jumping for this option without really considering your options first, though, as there are some drawbacks. The 11-inch iPad Pro has a smaller display than either MacBook Air model, and the combined price of the tablet and Apple’s Magic Keyboard case is $1,098 — just $1 less than the M2 13-inch MacBook Air. It’s only really an option if you already want to get an iPad, but in that case, it’s still a better choice than the M2 MacBook Air right now.

Either way now is a bad time to buy a MacBook Air. Hold off until March when Apple launches the M3 model, and you’ll be richly rewarded. You’ll also avoid a nasty case of buyer’s remorse.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
How to configure a Mac Studio that’s right for you
Apple Mac Studio top down view showing PC and keyboard.

Apple's Mac Studio is an elegantly designed desktop PC that fits into tight spaces. It's also one of the quietest desktops you'll find, making it an unobtrusive choice, while also providing surprisingly fast performance.

But while the Mac Studio offers decent connectivity, it's also a sealed enclosure with zero expandability. What you order is what you'll have forever, so choosing carefully when configuring your Mac Studio is vital. This guide will help you make the right decisions.
Specs and configurations

Read more
Apple could fix the MacBook lineup with this one change
An open MacBook Pro on a table.

I was as surprised as anyone when Apple killed off the 13-inch MacBook Pro in October 2023, but at the time, it was definitely a pleasant revelation rather than a nasty shock. Now, though? There’s something I wish Apple had done differently.

Looking at Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup today, it’s almost perfect. How can Apple achieve that just-out-of-reach perfection? Maybe it should think about dropping the M3 MacBook Pro. I know, I know, it’s only just been released, but trust me -- it needs to go.
In an awkward spot

Read more
New MacBooks are coming, but they aren’t worth waiting for
The keyboard and trackpad of the MacBook Air.

Ah, yes -- the eternal question MacBook buyers have: Is it worth waiting?

On the surface, it might seem like it. After all, we're at the beginning of a new chip refresh cycle, with Apple launching the M3 in November. But if you're looking at buying any of the available MacBooks, I'd say you're in a good spot to buy one that's currently available and not regret your choices come next year.
The M3 isn't worth waiting for

Read more