The Mac mini M2, “the best mini computer ever,” is on sale

The Mac mini on a wooden table.
The Apple Mac mini M2 is currently available from B&H Photo Video with a $130 discount that slashes its price to $869 from $999. However, like with most Apple deals, there’s limited supply for this offer. While we can’t say for sure how much time is remaining before the offer ends, we highly recommend pushing through with your purchase for this mini PC as soon as possible. We rarely see a chance at savings when buying this machine, so if you’re interested, you shouldn’t be wasting any more time.

Why you should buy the Apple Mac mini M2

We tagged the Apple Mac mini M2 Pro as “the best mini computer ever” in our review of the machine, which also sits on top of our list of the best mini PCs. The impressive performance also applies to the Apple Mac mini M2, and with one of our recommended configurations of an eight-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and 16GB of RAM, the mini computer will be able to keep up with most of your daily activities. It won’t have any trouble multitasking between apps, and it will be powerful enough to smoothly run Final Cut Pro and Xcode, among other software — all within such a compact size.

To connect the Apple Mac mini M2 to your monitor, internet, and other devices, it features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. However, even with a complete setup and hours of usage, the Apple Mac mini M2 remains quiet and cool, so you don’t have to worry that it won’t be able to last through long working days.

If you want a mini PC, you can’t go wrong with the Apple Mac mini M2, especially if you’re able to take advantage of the $130 in savings that’s offered by B&H Photo Video. You’ll only have to pay $869 for this configuration with the eight-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16GB of RAM, instead of the sticker price of $999. You need to be quick though, as the stocks that are up for sale are limited. The price of the Apple Mac mini M2 may be back to normal sooner than you think, so you have to complete your transaction to secure your own immediately.

