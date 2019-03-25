Share

Savings on Apple products are always welcome, especially when they come in the form of a near 20-percent drop in price. The 2019 Apple iMac with a 21.5-inch 4K screen and an onboard AMD Radeon 555X graphics card is just $1,099 if you pre-order it through B&H. That’s a $200 saving off of its usual $1,299 launch price.

Apple’s iMacs have long offered a powerful and streamlined alternative to Windows-based desktop PCs. We loved the look and feel of the 2017 version and the new 2019 configuration is no different. It sports the high-resolution Retina screen Apple is so well known for, this time reaching 4,096 x 2,304 pixels. That’s the same aspect ratio as more typical “UHD” 4K screens, so all 4K content will display correctly on it, but it’s a big uptick in pixel count by more than a million.

There are a number of hardware options for prospective iMac 2019 buyers, but the specific hardware setup that has received such a steep discount is the midlevel model, as per The Verge. For $1,100 you get an Intel Core i3 quad-core CPU running at 3.6GHz. It’s paired up with 8GB of RAM (which is more than enough for most people) and a 1TB hard drive. While the storage is lackluster, there are options for increased and faster storage for those who want it.

There’s even an AMD Radeon Pro 555X graphics card inside, which is capable enough for some very entry-level gaming.

Whichever configuration you opt for, the 2019 Apple iMac sports full support for Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Gigabit Ethernet networking. It also has native support for Bluetooth 4.2, an SDXC card slot, twin Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB-A 3.0 ports, and a FaceTime HD camera. Peripherals that come with the base price of the iMac include an Apple Magic keyboard, Apple Magic Mouse 2, and a Lightning-to-USB converter cable for charging iOS devices.

The iMac also includes a full copy of MacOS and a license to use it.

No official shipping date has been given for the new iMac, with the B&H page simply stating that the new item was “coming soon.” Since the 2019 iMac was officially released on March 19, we wouldn’t expect shipping to involve a huge wait.

