Digital Trends
Computing

Apple’s 4K 21.5-inch iMac is now $200 off if you pre-order it

Jon Martindale
By
apple refreshes imacs new graphics intel processors imac gets 2x more performance 03192019

Savings on Apple products are always welcome, especially when they come in the form of a near 20-percent drop in price. The 2019 Apple iMac with a 21.5-inch 4K screen and an onboard AMD Radeon 555X graphics card is just $1,099 if you pre-order it through B&H. That’s a $200 saving off of its usual $1,299 launch price.

Apple’s iMacs have long offered a powerful and streamlined alternative to Windows-based desktop PCs. We loved the look and feel of the 2017 version and the new 2019 configuration is no different. It sports the high-resolution Retina screen Apple is so well known for, this time reaching 4,096 x 2,304 pixels. That’s the same aspect ratio as more typical “UHD” 4K screens, so all 4K content will display correctly on it, but it’s a big uptick in pixel count by more than a million.

There are a number of hardware options for prospective iMac 2019 buyers, but the specific hardware setup that has received such a steep discount is the midlevel model, as per The Verge. For $1,100 you get an Intel Core i3 quad-core CPU running at 3.6GHz. It’s paired up with 8GB of RAM (which is more than enough for most people) and a 1TB hard drive. While the storage is lackluster, there are options for increased and faster storage for those who want it.

There’s even an AMD Radeon Pro 555X graphics card inside, which is capable enough for some very entry-level gaming.

Whichever configuration you opt for, the 2019 Apple iMac sports full support for Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Gigabit Ethernet networking. It also has native support for Bluetooth 4.2, an SDXC card slot, twin Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB-A 3.0 ports, and a FaceTime HD camera. Peripherals that come with the base price of the iMac include an Apple Magic keyboard, Apple Magic Mouse 2, and a Lightning-to-USB converter cable for charging iOS devices.

The iMac also includes a full copy of MacOS and a license to use it.

No official shipping date has been given for the new iMac, with the B&H page simply stating that the new item was “coming soon.” Since the 2019 iMac was officially released on March 19, we wouldn’t expect shipping to involve a huge wait.

If you simply can’t abide waiting at all, though, you could always consider a MacBook instead. These are our favorites.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

How to care for your laptop's battery and extend its life
awesome tech you cant buy yet tombot mem1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic companions and computer-aided karaoke

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Stop dragging windows on your Mac. Here's how to use Split View to multitask

The latest iterations of MacOS offer a native Split View feature that can automatically divide screen space between two applications. Here's how to use Split View on a Mac, adjust it as needed, and how it can help out.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Computing

Breeze through security with these checkpoint-friendly laptop bags

Getting through airport security is a drag, but your laptop bag shouldn’t be. Thankfully, these checkpoint-friendly laptop bags will get you and your gear to your destination with ease.
Posted By Les Shu
Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review profile
Computing

The new iMacs push on iMac Pro territory, but how much power do you really need?

With Apple refreshing the higher-end iMacs with newer processors and graphics cards, it moves closer to the iMac Pro. In this guide, we consider the performance, features, and help make sense of the differences between the two.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best macbook cases
Computing

Protect your expensive new laptop with the best Macbook cases

If you recently picked up a new MacBook, you’ll want something to protect its gorgeous exterior. Here, we've gathered the best MacBook cases and covers, whether you're looking for style or protection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best VPN services
Computing

Worried about your online privacy? We tested the best VPN services

Browsing the web can be less secure than most users would hope. If that concerns you, a virtual private network — aka a VPN — is a decent solution. Check out a few of the best VPN services on the market.
Posted By Mark Coppock
gtx 1660 vs ti rtx 2060 rtx206002
Computing

Which midrange Nvidia Turing graphics card should you buy?

Nvidia's top midrange cards are all solid performers, but which offers the best bang for buck? To find out where you should spend your money on your next big upgrade, we pitted the GTX 1660 vs. GTX 1660 Ti vs. RTX 2060.
Posted By Jon Martindale
convert pdf to word header
Computing

Convert your PDFs into convenient Word documents with Adobe or a free option

PDF files are great, but few document types are as malleable as those specific to Microsoft Word. Here's how to convert a PDF file into a Word document, whether you prefer to use Adobe's software suite or a freemium alternative.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Computing

Our favorite Chrome themes add some much-needed pizzazz to your boring browser

Sometimes you just want Chrome to show a little personality and ditch the grayscale for something a little more lively. Lucky for you, we've sorted through the Chrome Web Store to find best Chrome themes available.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
free drawing software
Computing

Need a free alternative to Adobe Illustrator? Here are our favorites

Photoshop and other commercial tools can be expensive, but drawing software doesn't need to be. The best free drawing software is just as powerful as some of the more expensive offerings.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Acer Chromebook 15
Computing

You don't have to spend a fortune on a PC. These are the best laptops under $300

Buying a laptop needn't mean spending a fortune. If you're just looking to browse the internet, answer emails, and watch Netflix, you can pick up a great laptop at a great price. These are the best laptops under $300.
Posted By Jon Martindale
top laptop buying mistakes guide
Computing

Dodge the biggest laptop-buying mistakes with these handy tips

Buying a new laptop is exciting, but you need to watch your footing. There are a number of pitfalls you need to avoid and we're here to help. Check out these top-10 laptop buying mistakes and how to avoid them.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
has laptop battery life really improved improvment macro
Computing

Keep your laptop battery in tip-top condition with these handy tips

Learn how to care for your laptop's battery, how it works, and what you can do to make sure yours last for years and retains its charge. Check out our handy guide for valuable tips, no matter what type of laptop you have.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Computing

Is it worth spending more for the Surface Pro, or is the Surface Go good enough?

The Surface Go vs. Surface Pro — which is better? While the higher price tag of one might make you think it's an easy choice, a deeper dive into what each offers makes it a closer race than you might assume.
Posted By Jon Martindale